The city of Terre Haute's Board of Public Works and Safety gave its approval Monday to a lease agreement between the YMCA and the city.
The two-year lease will allow the reopening of an indoor pool at the Y's facility in Fairbanks Park.
An opening date has yet to be set. The lease starts Sept. 1 and expires on Aug. 31, 2021.
"We hope that everything will go swimmingly," City Attorney Eddie Felling joked with the board. The contract is finalized from the city's side, but it must still be signed by YMCA board members, Felling said.
The YMCA had been operating a month to month basis.
In the agreement, the YMCA will pay a lease payment of $1,000 per month for 2019; $2,500 for 2020; and $3,000 per month through Aug. 31, 2021. In conjunction, the YMCA will pay the city $6,000 per month for utilities. That was determined after a year's operation without the pool in operation, Felling said.
"Since we have a pretty good snapshot of both winter and summer months, we were able to come that $6,000 figure," Felling said.
One change is the YMCA will take over a softball field on the corner of Dresser Drive and First Street. The YMCA is also to repave a parking lot by the fall of 2020. The YMCA will also carry insurance and will provide the city a quarterly report of premise usage and list of current board members, officers and by-laws.
Felling said while the city's parks department owns the property, he sought the Board of Public Works and Safety's approval as ownership of the building was not clear on title work, which simply states "Terre Haute." The park board has already given its OK to the lease. Felling said that title will be clarified.
Board member Bob All asked if the city has funds to maintain the pool.
Felling said the costs can be covered in the city's budget. All said he did not want to see the facility become a "white elephant" for the city.
Felling said the city has been given suggestions on how to reduce pool maintenance costs, adding the public has "been pretty clear how important it is for them to have a swimming facility that they can use year round."
Other business
The board also approved:
• A request to place an awning in city right of way at 1313 Wabash Ave.
• Request from Camp Navigate to close Hampton Street between College and Park Streets on Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Request from Free Life Community Church to close 20th Street from Hulman Street to the alley between Hulman and Seabury Avenue during an annual block party on Aug. 10.
• Request from Highland Quarters to restrict parking on Cherry Street in front of the building at 649 Cherry Street during an annual move in day on Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
