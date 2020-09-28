Terre Haute board OKs deal for natural gas purchases

With projected savings of $5,000 to $6,000 a year, the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved agreements with Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana and Constellation New Energy Division LLC to buy natural gas as part of a governmental pool.
Vectren serves as the natural gas delivery company through its piping system, while Constellation provides the fuel. The agreement will have 50 percent of the natural gas price fixed, with 50 percent floating based on current market value. The two-year agreements, effective Nov. 1, are projected to provide an average annual savings of 12 percent.
The city uses 13,500 dekatherms of natural gas annually, which includes powering sanitary sewer lift stations. Vigo County School Corporation and Vigo County already use the bulk service program, established in 2004. Vectren has nearly 1,000 governmental customers in 34 counties on the special rate program.
Tax abatement
The board also approved an eight-year personal property tax abatement plus a seven-year real property tax abatement for KJB Holdings LLC., which seeks to construct a printing building at 1300 Ohio St.
Under the real property tax abatement, the company would pay $41,408 in taxes over seven years, with $54,891 in taxes abated. The company for personal property would save $22,088 in taxes, paying $23,152 over the eight year abatement.
The company, owned by Kevin Bennett, seeks to build a 5,600 square foot, $325,000 building, plus add $520,000 of new equipment. The company plans to move its printing operations from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. The company states it intends to hire 11 to 20 employees over five years, with an annual payroll of $400,000 to $700,000.
The Terre Haute City Council previously gave preliminary approval, with the council slated to make a final determination vote on the abatements on Oct. 1.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Approved two change orders for a Lafayette Avenue reconstruction project. The two change orders totaled $102,633, which includes $61,157 for 850 cubic yards of clay soil to cap the sides of a drainage pond on the north end of the project. It pushes the total project cost to more than $8.10 million from $8.06 million.
• Approved a request from Sonka Irish Pub & Cafe to extend outdoor street seating by 35 feet along the side of the business.
• Approved a request from Terre Haute South Vigo High School to allow a homecoming parade on Oct.16.
