An Indianapolis firm has been awarded a contract to determine if remnants of a late 1870s hominy mill or other businesses rest beneath a parking lot at Terre Haute City Hall.

Indianapolis-based Metric Environmental was awarded a $37,720 contract Tuesday from the Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners to conduct an archaeological survey as part of the planning and construction of a new porous parking lot for City Hall.

The work is part of the city's combined sewer overflow reduction plan.

"Since we are doing a grant for the construction parking lot project with SRF (State Revolving Fund) funding, they are requiring" coordination with the State Historic Preservation Office, Marcus Mauer, assistant city engineer, told the board.

"This will look for any structures that may be left, mostly foundations, that if found during construction could potentially cause delays and cost with the job if shut down for an archeological dig," Mauer said.

The lot could harbor parts of early mills, such as the hominy mill of Phillip Newhart or other businesses.

Ground penetrating radar and some excavation could be done as part of the survey, Mauer said.

"This is a way to know what we are getting into up front," on the project, Mauer said. "If you look at the old map and photos, it was lined with buildings prior to being a parking lot and City Hall.

"This is for the green infrastructure parking lot. Our parking lot (surface) drains to the combined sewer, so this is a pilot project. ... We are looking to infiltrate the water into the soils (through a porous parking lot surface), rather than into the sewers," Mauer said, adding that the sandy soils already under the parking lot are ideal for drainage.

