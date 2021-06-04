Terre Haute benefactor Don Moffitt continues to give generously to the Wabash Valley Health Center, located in the Ryves neighborhood where he grew up before achieving great success in the business world.
Moffitt has donated an additional $50,000 to the health center.
The gift will be used to support the clinic’s daily operations "and ultimately strengthens our ability to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare," said Charles Welker, the health center's chief executive officer.
"The board of directors and entire Wabash Valley Health Center team is forever grateful to Mr. Moffitt for his ongoing support," Welker said. "He continues to demonstrate a spirit of giving back and sharing his resources throughout the community — certainly a role model for all of us."
With the latest donation, Moffitt has given $250,000 to the WVHC, much of it to assist with the facility's completed renovation/expansion project.
The center was originally St. Ann’s School, which Moffitt’s mother attended in the 1920s.
Moffitt, who grew up poor in the Ryves neighborhood, went on to become president and chairman of the board of CNF Inc., formerly Consolidated Freightways, a multi-national transportation and logistics company.
The WVHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center. It serves all ages and accepts most insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare. A sliding fee scale discount is available for those that qualify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.