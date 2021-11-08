Terre Haute artist wins Swope Valley Exhibition grand prize

Terre Haute artist Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo was awarded the Howard E. Wooden Sr. Memorial Best of Show Grand Prize at the opening of the 77th annual Wabash Valley Exhibition at the Swope Art Museum.
The exhibition is viewable now through Jan. 9 at the Swope at 25 S. Seventh St. downtown.
McNichols-Torroledo's photograph, "The Amazon Rainforest Turning into a Savanna and Carbon Dioxide Emitter," was selected in a field of 515 entries from 164 artists. Seventy-five entries were accepted for the juried exhibition.
Drek Davis, professor of art at Grambling State University, juried the exhibition.
"The vast majority of the works submitted in one way or another spoke to the moment that we find ourselves in," Davis said. "The works assembled here suggest that numerous artists in the Wabash Valley understand it as an opportunity to address some of life's persistent emotional, social and psychological issues. That's important, I think."
Forty-three awards were presented to artists from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Alabama, Virginia and Michigan.
"This is a diverse show in a number of ways," said Fred J. Nation, executive director of the Swope. "Subject matter, media and artists all reflect the diversity of life in today's America, addressing a variety of issues. That's what artists do so well."
The exhibition, sponsored by First Financial Bank, occupies three galleries on the second floor of the Swope. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
