The Terre Haute Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) saw its non-seasonally adjusted unemployment drop in June as compared to June of last year.
The MSA -- Vigo, Clay, Sullivan and Vermillion counties -- had a labor force of 77,509 with 74,335 employed and 3,174 unemployed for June 2019, which is a 4.1 percent unemployment rate.
A year ago, the labor force was larger, at 78,429, and with more employed at 74,676, but the MSA also had more unemployed at 3,753, for an unemployment rate of 4.8 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In a look at individual counties, Vermillion and Fayette counties were tied at 4.7 percent non-seasonably adjusted unemployment in June, the highest unemployment rates in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, yet lower than Vermillion County's 5.7 percent non-seasonably adjusted unemployment rate in June of 2018.
Vigo County's 4.2 percent unemployment rate ranked fifth highest in the state for unemployment, but is lower than the county's 4.8 percent non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June 2018.
Clay County had the best unemployment rate in the MSA for June at 3.4 percent (ranked 30th in the state) which is better than its 4.1 percent non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate a year ago.
Sullivan County had 4.1 percent unemployment (ninth highest in the state) which is below a year ago at 5.1 percent non-seasonally adjusted unemployment.
In another Wabash Valley county, Parke County had 3.8 percent unemployment rate for June (ranked 12th highest in the state), which is lower than it's 4.3 percent non-seasonably adjusted unemployment in June 2018.
Statewide, Indiana had a slightly smaller work force in June (3,412,031) than in June of last year (3,436,719) and slightly less employed in June of this year (3,298,895) compared to June, 2018 (3,308,678), but the state had fewer unemployed in June this year (113,136) than in June last year (128,041), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Overall, Indiana's non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate from June is 3.3 percent, lower than its June 2018 rate of 3.7 percent.
However, states are seasonally adjusted. Those seasonally adjusted unemployment rates are the same for June 2018 and June 2019 -- 3.5 percent unemployment.
Nationally, the U.S. had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in June, down from 4.0 in June 2018.
