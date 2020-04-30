Terre Haute area awaits governor's word on reopening

With Gov. Eric Holcomb to announce today if he will lift the state's stay-at-home order and to what extent, units of local government and businesses are getting ready.

The governor on Thursday hinted in his daily 2:30 p.m. briefing that some parts of the state may have stricter policies than others when the order is lifted or eased.

Indianapolis, for example, has already extended its stay-at-home order for the city to May 15.

Here in Terre Haute, Indiana State University has extended its telecommute policy for employees to May 15 also.

Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County's health officer, said the health department is making recommendations to businesses, especially restaurants, "as we allow reopening to occur.

"These recommendations will be tailored to individual types of businesses, specific to how they interact with patrons, and how employees interact with each other day to day," Brucken said.

"Attention to distancing will be paramount, as will encouraging strict avoidance of lines, waiting room situations, etc. I see no shift away from encouraging virtual modalities, hands free/no touch payment and scheduling. Hand washing, cleaning of common surfaces [and] access to hand sanitizer will be stressed as well," Brucken said.

The health officer said other recommendations or restrictions could be forthcoming based on meetings with county and state public health leaders as the next weeks unfold.

"Patrons of businesses should be encouraged to wear masks inside businesses, and it's my hope that all employees of businesses will also don masks over the next several weeks," Brucken said.

Businesses can contact the Vigo County Health Department for advice or look to posted guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Some Terre Haute businesses are looking forward to reopening.

For example, Blake Modesitt, director of operations at the Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Drive, said that business is ready to reopen to bowlers.

On its website, the bowling center says it is "anticipating a soft opening on the first of May," adding the bowling center will follow all guidelines from the governor and the Centers for Disease Control.

Modesitt said the top priority is to keep bowling balls sanitary.

"We will use Clorox wipes on each finger hole and ball and will have staff get the balls," Modesitt said.

The center has an area for children, "but I am not anticipating much if any [people] at the start ... [and] it will be constant cleaning," Modesitt said. "There are a lot of moms that will not want to do the play area right away, and I understand that."

The center has 28 bowling lanes, but will only keep every other lane open as a social-distancing measure. That means 14 lanes will be open, Modesitt said.

The bowling center "has a couple of boxes" of masks for people to wear if they don't have their own, Modesitt said.

"I think the governor will require people to wear masks when they go into a business, at least it would not surprise me," he said.

The business is also planning to have hand sanitizer in two stations, Modesitt said, "one when you walk in the door and one before you go down into the play land. We are also putting sanitizer in the lawn spray bottles, pumping it up and spray[ing] down all the inflatables, so we are ready."

