Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22, working from west to east, city of Terre Haute crews will be picking up leaves in the area of Maple Avenue to Haythorne Avenue and from North 4th Street to North Fruitridge Avenue.
Pickup will then continue south bound from Wabash Avenue during the following weeks.
An updated leaf pickup schedule is announced in the Tribune-Star each week. You also may find the regularly updated schedule at www.terrehaute.in.gov. Leaf pickup is weather dependent and subject to change.
Important notes:
• Crews may periodically work in other areas of the city that have large accumulations of leaves. If you see crews working outside the “scheduled” area please do not be concerned if you do not have leaves ready. They will be back during the scheduled week.
• Once crews have completed initial pickup throughout the city, they will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves. You can also call 311 at that time to request a second pickup.
• Please have your leaves raked neatly into a pile in the tree row (or city right-of-way), and not into the street. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged.
