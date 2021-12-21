The city of Terre Haute and Arts Illiana have announced 2021 City Arts Grant Awards.
The funds allocated for this program go to non-profit arts organizations and arts providers for programming and projects that provide quality arts experiences to a broad range of Terre Haute citizens. Arts Illiana administers the grant process.
Receiving $3,750 each in support of 2021-22 arts programming are Art Spaces Inc., Swope Art Museum, Terre Haute Symphony Association, Community Theatre of Terre Haute and Terre Haute Community Band.
Those organizations how the arts contribute to the vibrancy of a community, the city said in a news release.
Additionally, three arts providers are receiving funding for proposed arts projects taking place in 2021 or 2022:
- The Linda Luebke Strings Festival is receiving $1,000 will serve middle and high school jazz directors and their students with a series of three jazz improvisation videos all online during school,
- The River City Art Association in collaboration with the Wabash Valley Art Guild are receiving $500 each for the WVAG 2022 Spring Exhibition to be held in the Swope Art Museum and the RCAA’s 2022 Fall Exhibition to be held in the lobby of the First Financial Bank. Both will have opening receptions on Downtown Terre Haute’s First Fridays and will be free and open to the public.
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Performing Arts Series will receive $1,000 toward the Jan. 22, 2022, performance of “The Choir of Man,” an internationally known touring group that combines vocal performance and dance. The city funds will help to provide free tickets to the youth from 14th and Chestnut Community Center. The young people attending the concert will also be treated to a Q&A with the performers.
“Our arts community is very fortunate to have a city government that is supportive of the arts and understands how they impact quality of life. With this commitment from the city, it’s great to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic with our arts organizations and artists fully engaged and with lots of momentum towards reaching a big part of our population,” said Jon Robeson, Arts Illiana executive director.
And $4,500 of the $30,000 city arts funding will go toward the mini-mural program initiated in 2020-2021. Arts Illiana is currently accepting mural design proposals for 2022. Artists may submit for a venue located within the city limits. Business or organization venues may also submit designs on behalf of a selected artist. For more informaton, call Arts Illiana at 812-235-5007 or email info@artsilliana.org.
