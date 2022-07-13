Terre Haute airport hangars getting a facelift

Four hangars fronting Indiana 42 at Terre Haute Regional Airport will soon get a facelift.
The airport’s board of directors Wednesday approved a $175,000 bid from CDI, which will repaint a large portion of metal siding, as well as replace the lower 3 feet with decorative stone or metal.
“On the north elevation [facing Indiana 42], we will replace three feet of metal panels with stone. Then on the east, west and south sides we will replace three feet with new metal panels and then paint the entire [exterior of the] buildings,” said Mark Merrill of Garmong Construction Services, which designed and bid out the project for the airport.
CDI submitted the lowest of four bids for the project. The other bids were $246,640 from Strobe Construction; $259,000 from Hannig Construction; and $234,200 from Peterson Co.
Work is slated to start Sept. 12 with completion expected about Nov. 24, Merrill said.
In a related matter, the airport faces a slope and drainage project that could cost at least $300,000.
From the center line of a runway to a distance of 250 feet on each side, any grade can be no more than 3%.
In one area, about 245 feet from the runway there is a drainage ditch with a grade of about 7%, said Kara McIntosh, director of airport operations. That grade needs to be reduced to 3%.
Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, a consultant for the airport, told the board the work could be as much as $300,000, and it would entail regrading along the side of runways.
Newhouse-Rodriguez told the board she plans to submit a pre-application to the FAA for funding. The project would have to bid out or have requests for proposals submitted.
The FAA will again inspect the airport in August.
In another matter, Hoosier Aviation, which operates a flight school at the airport, this month opened its own aircraft maintenance shop, said Nicole Brown, co-owner of Hoosier Aviation, the fixed-base operator at airport. The fixed-base operator provides aircraft fuel at the airport.
Brown said the company uses TotalFBO, a software program written specifically for managing aviation operations, that allows it to also manage maintenance functions.
“It came to the point where it was financially reasonable for us to take our flight school in-house and hire a maintenance guy,” Brown said after the meeting.
Hoosier Aviation this year added two new aircraft, giving it six aircraft for its flight school, which is open to the public.
“We hope to grow the flight school, just as we hope to continue to grow the FBO,” Brown said.
Indiana State University also operates a separate, collegiate flight school at the airport for students majoring in aviation.
