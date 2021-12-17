Terre Haute Airport grants raises, reclassifies some employees

Employees at Terre Haute Regional Airport-Hulman Field will receive wage increases up to 4% in 2022.
The majority of positions will receive a 4% increase, while top executive wage increases range from 1% to 3% following approval Friday by the airport's board of directors, officially known as the airport authority board.
Executive Director Jeff Hauser will earn $128,042 in 2022; while the airport's director of operations was set at $97,010; and finance manager and facilities manager at $65,000.
Additionally, all employees on Friday received a net payment of $200. No deductions for insurance were withheld from the additional compensation.
In other business, the board reclassified public safety officers as operations technicians.
Hauser told the board the reclassification was a recommendation from the Federal Aviation Administration and permits the employees to perform additional duties. "It came about after our FAA inspections as far as job duties," Hauser said.
As operations technicians, in addition to security of the airport, some additional duties include snow removal; maintaining airport manuals including a wildlife plan; helping inspect and complete inspection reports on all airport facilities including runways, taxiways, aprons, roads and all airport lighting; and participating in meetings with tenants, the FFA and airport personnel on operations, security and safety issues.
The board also heard a report on its insurance coverage through EPIC Insurance Midwest, an insurance brokerage firm formerly called ONI Risk Partners and formerly Old National Insurance.
The airport's premium increases 2.28% in 2022 to $119,927, up from $117,249. Russ Williamson told the board the airport's cost are lower as the airport is under a three-year policy, which expires at the end of December 2023. The airport has 25 buildings and is covered for earthquakes.
Williamson said in the worst-case scenario, the airport would have "a $35 million bucket to draw down from." Coverage is provided through Cincinnati Insurance Company, he said.
