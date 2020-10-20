Terre Haute a home for semi-pro hoops team?

Terre Haute is being targeted as an inaugural city for a new semi-professional basketball team.

The Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association is working to establish an inaugural season in 2021 consisting of four to six teams, including Terre Haute, Bedford, Pendleton and New Castle.

The inaugural season is to consist of 10 home games and 10 away games.

"We are looking for ownership and sponsorship. It is still in the infancy stages," said Gary Montgomery, who is working to market the new league.

"We are in such infant stages we don't even know where we are playing yet in Terre Haute, if it comes to fruition. You have to get ownership first, which we will be talking about opportunities there," Montgomery said.

Kent Benson, president of the Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association, will be in Terre Haute on Oct. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at Rick's Smokehouse, 3102 Wabash Avenue, to answer questions on the league and potential ownership/sponsorship.

Benson was Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 1973 and won the 1976 NCAA Championship at Indiana University with a team coached by Bob Knight. Benson was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1977 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, playing 11 seasons in the NBA, first for Milwaukee from 1977 to 1980; then 1980 to 1986 for the Detroit Pistons; then 1986 to 1987 for the Utah Jazz; and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1988.

"I think it will be a good league with kids who are not G league [the National Basketball Association's official minor league basketball organization] yet or were and are on their way back down, or maybe some kids who played in Europe. It will be a good mix of athletes but the key is they will be involved in the community," Montgomery said.

"Terre Haute is really ready for some good basketball," Montgomery said.

"We want people to be able to ask questions. Kent [Benson] will be ready to answer any questions on the new league," Montgomery said.

