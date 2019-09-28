Terre Haute a bi-state medical hub

Hosting major healthcare networks and well-respected medical training, Terre Haute has become well known as a regional healthcare hub for west central Indiana and east central Illinois.
“I cannot imagine the Wabash Valley without our major healthcare providers that are located in Terre Haute and Vigo County,” said Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.
“Not only is that important for our population in the Wabash Valley, but our healthcare providers collectively are an important economic driver for our community,” he said.
And healthcare is a growth industry for Vigo County.
More than 1,160 jobs have been added in the healthcare and social assistance sector of the local labor market during the last five years, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The 8,888 healthcare jobs in 2018 was a 15 percent increase in that sector from the 2014 employment numbers.
And the number of establishments offering health care and social assistance services grew by 10 facilities during that same five years to total 333.
As an industry, healthcare is second only to retail establishments in the number of businesses operating in Vigo County.
More assisted living facilities and services for lower-income adults are also coming online for senior citizens and disabled residents.
“We are seeing more of those facilities and that's a great thing as well,” Witt said.
Along with such facilities, healthcare career education supports the employment opportunities in the community.
“It all fits together,” Witt said. “In demographics, the Baby Boomers are retiring and getting older, so that is going to drive the facilities and services in this area for many years to come.”
As an industry, health care employs close to 9,000 health and wellness workers in Vigo County and has an annual payroll of more than $46 million.
Variety of options
The variety of care options extends into neighboring counties through associated clinics and medical centers.
Both Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital have been staples in the community for decades. Both continue to expand their services, and they also have relationships with other smaller providers in the area.
At Regional Hospital, the enhanced surgical recovery program is a new program being highlighted.
ESR was developed by a multidisciplinary team of surgeons and clinician specialists. The team’s goals were to reduce complications, improve recovery time after surgery, ensure a faster return to normal activities and – more importantly – reduce a patient’s dependency on opioids for pain management.
The physician champion for this new program is Dr. Janie Myers, a general surgeon who joined the Regional Hospital team in the past year.
The ESR protocol utilizes pre-operative, intro-op and post-op arenas as opportunities to perform multi-model pain management. Multi-model pain consists of things as basic as non-steroids that can help lead to a significant decrease in the number of narcotics providers use for many surgical procedures.
For the coming year, Union Health is planning an expansion to the east side of the city with a new clinic in the growing business corridor along Indiana 46 at Interstate 70.
Union Health is comprised of Union Hospital, Union Hospital Clinton, Union Medical Group and affiliated, independent medical providers, and includes healthcare facilities in Terre Haute, Clinton, Brazil, Clay City and Riley, Indiana, as well as Cork Medical Center in Marshall, Illinois.
Trauma care and healthcare training
Terre Haute Regional Hospital is a Level 2 trauma center – the only Level 2 in west-central Indiana.
Union Hospital is a Level 3 trauma center, and its neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, is the largest in a 70-mile radius. It was the first newborn unit of its kind established in the state and continues to be a leader for treatment of infants.
Health care is also a top educational and career choice in the Wabash Valley.
Medical training is offered through Indiana State University’s College of Health and Human Services, Ivy Tech Community College Nursing and Practical Nursing programs and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s nursing program.
Also, the Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health provides hands-on training in a partnership between ISU, Indiana University and Union Hospital to prepare and traing medical residents for practice in rural communities.
Union Health
Union Hospital was founded in 1892 as the Terre Haute Sanitarium by Dr. Benjamin F. Swafford and Dr. Leo J. Weinstein. The name was changed in 1895 to Union Home for Invalids after the two doctors donated half of their holdings to a citizens group.
In 1900, a Training School for Nurses was added. During the next 65 years, the school would graduate more than 900 nurses before it closed.
Now known as Union Health, the hospital has expanded from its original location near Eighth Avenue and Seventh Street to become a multi-block campus. Union Hospital Terre Haute is licensed for 343 beds.
As a Level 3 trauma center, Union provides prompt assessment, resuscitation, stabilization and emergency operations, and has transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care.
Union Hospital also took over management of the former Vermillion County Hospital in 1996, resulting in the new and expanded Union Hospital Clinton.
Union Hospital Clinton is licensed for 25 beds and is a critical access hospital.
Terre Haute Regional
Terre Haute Regional Hospital is a 278-bed community-based medical center with comprehensive medical and surgical programs. The service area includes Vigo, Sullivan, Knox, Greene, Clay, Owen, Putnam, Parke, Vermillion and Fountain counties in Indiana and Crawford, Clark and Edgar counties in Illinois.
The hospital was founded more than 135 years ago and was known for decades as St. Anthony’s Hospital. In 1979 it moved to its current location on south Seventh Street where the campus has expanded and attracted development of associated medical professionals.
As a Level 2 trauma center, Regional provides 24-hour coverage by general surgeons as well as the specialties of orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care. Trauma prevention is also a focus, along with ongoing training and quality assessment.
Trauma refers to severe injuries requiring rapid evaluation and transport for immediate care. Trauma can be caused by car crashes, gunshots or other penetrating wounds, as well as slips and falls resulting in broken bones, head injuries and internal bleeding. By contrast, a Level 1 trauma center designation goes to facilities that are teaching hospitals directly connected with a university.
Wabash Valley Health Center
Terre Haute is also home to Wabash Valley Health Center, a federally qualified health center located in the Ryves Neighborhood.
Established in 1996 as a ministry of the Sisters of Providence, the clinic transitioned in 2014 to a health center providing a wide range of health and dental services.
The clinic serves patients of all ages and accepts most third-party payer services including Medicaid and Medicare. It also offers a sliding fee scale discount available for those who qualify.
The clinic is staffed by both paid and volunteer health care professionals. Area hospitals, medical laboratories, medical testing facilities and colleges also contribute time and services. The clinic collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to help patients obtain physician prescribed medications.
Wabash Valley Health Center’s services include primary medical care, dental services, behavioral health care, health insurance enrollment, and athletic training/ rehabilitation services.
A major expansion of the center will begin in October at its Locust Street location.
Landsbaum Center
In 2003, a collaboration by ISU, IU and Union Hospital resulted in the Landsbaum Center for Health Education, which provides educational facilities to second-year medical students from the Indiana University School of Medicine-Terre Haute, Indiana State University College of Health and Human Services students including nursing, and physicians and staff of Union Hospital.
Located on the Union Hospital campus, this educational center offers unique opportunities for health improvement and team learning through partnership and multidisciplinary education. The building houses Union Hospital’s Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health, the West Central Indiana Area Health Education Center, and portions of the local IU School of Medicine, and ISU’s School of Nursing.
It incorporates multiple health and human service occupations including social work, applied medicine and rehabilitation, health sciences, and kinesiology, recreation and sport. The two-story 30,000-square-feet facility includes clinical examination rooms, classrooms, 150-seat lecture hall with two-way videoconferencing technology for distance learning, student study areas, and staff/faculty offices. The total project cost was about $8 million.
Behavioral health serves are also key features of the regional medical hub.
Harsha Behavioral Center
Meanwhile, Harsha Behavioral Center just south of Terre Haute serves both adults and adolescents, and offers care to children as young as preschool. The doctor-owned facility also launched its adult addictions treatment center in 2018.
The inpatient detox center handles opioid addiction as well as alcohol and other drug-related issues that require intensive medical care and on-site observation.
Hamilton Center Inc.
Hamilton Center is licensed by the state as a community mental health center and managed care provider.
The center opened in 1971 for outpatient services and has steadily grown to add satellite offices in nine other counties in west-central Indiana. It serves more than 13,000 clients and employs a staff of more than 550.
A growing service for the center is its opioid treatment center located on First Street near the Vigo County Courthouse.
Hamilton Center has also expanded its partnership with the Vigo County School Corporation through the Project AWARE grant awarded to the corporation by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. Hamilton Center provides individual and group therapy services in 28 schools in the school district as part of this collaboration.
