Terre Haute 2022 budget proposal at $98.6 million

The city of Terre Haute is proposing a 2022 overall operating budget of $98.6 million, an increase of about 2.3%. percent over this year.
Of that, the proposed general fund budget is $35.2 million, a 1.3% increase.
“We’ve proposed a budget that is very similar to the current one, with some small increases percentage-wise,” said Mayor Duke Bennett, who presented the 2022 budget during a special city council meeting Tuesday.
The council will be asked to adopt the budget at its Oct. 7 meeting.
“We will have an overall balanced city budget again next year,” the mayor said, and 2022 will be the seventh straight year of delivering a balanced city budget.
He also said the city is making good progress on reaching its goal of an overall 12% cash reserve.
Total operating budget revenues are projected at $100.6 million, with miscellaneous revenues of $75 million and property tax revenue of $25.6 million after property tax cap credits.
Meanwhile, total proposed 2022 city operating expenses are budgeted at $98.6 million, an increase of nearly $2.2 million, or about 2.3%.
Total budgeted revenues exceed total budgeted expenses [all operating funds] by more than $2 million.
In the general fund, the city projects a 2021 year-end cash balance of $2.4 million, and by Dec. 31, 2022 the general fund cash balance is projected at more than $3 million.
“We’ve come a long way since 2015,” he said, when the general fund was about $9 million in the red.
The mayor did not discuss pay raises during his presentation. Contracts with several employee groups, including police and fire, are still being negotiated, he said. “We have enough money in there to cover what we’re talking about in our negotiations.”
No American Rescue Plan funds are included in the 2022 budget, the mayor said. The city will do that separately and bring an appropriation to the council each year until all funds are spent.
He will present an appropriation later this year, he said. “We haven’t made final decisions because the final rules aren’t out on ARP funds,” he explained in an interview.
Proposed uses include revenue replacement for funds lost last year due to the pandemic; one-time premium pay for employees, with final amounts yet to be determined; reimbursement for COVID-related expenses; and a cooperative effort with the Vigo County School Corp. and county to expand the WIFI network in the community.
The 2022 overall budget consists of 31 total funds that are submitted to the city council and the Department of Local Government Finance. That includes 23 general operating fund; one enterprise fund [wastewater treatment plant] and seven redevelopment funds.
There are 18 balanced individual budgets of the 24 general operating funds, and five unbalanced individual budgets — where expenses exceed revenues — that are using existing cash reserves
There is only one budget that is unbalanced with no cash reserve available, the Human Links budget; expenses next year are estimated at $678,222, while revenues are projected at $445,000. When a casino eventually opens in Vigo County, Bennett anticipates the operator will provide some assistance as the city works to eliminate the Hulman Links deficit.
In recent years, one way the city has brought down golf course expenses is by moving golf course union maintenance workers to the parks budget, he said.
The 2022 budget is a conservative one, Bennett said. Originally, state officials said the pandemic would hurt local option income taxes, including EDIT, CAGIT and public safety.
“So far, the numbers we’ve seen are not as bad as what we had anticipated,” Bennett said prior to the budget session. “While we’ll lose some, we won’t lose as much as we thought.”
The presentation lasted about 1 1/2 hours, with the council asking questions on various aspects of the budget. A handful of people were in the audience, but there was no public comment period. The special meeting was for discussion between the mayor, controller and city council on 2022 proposed budgets.
No additional budget meeting is scheduled for tonight.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
