The Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Educational Outcomes is hosting a listening session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Vigo County Public Library,
The goal is to "get information and have citizens in the community share their insights and experiences they have had in Vigo County schools," the group's spokeswoman, Mary Howard-Hamilton, told the Vigo County School Board on Monday.
The session is open to the public and the group hopes to hear from parents, students, educators and community members.
Terre Haute 10 hopes to "get a sense of how our community feels about their experiences in the schools," Howard-Hamilton said, and to help heal those harmed by past acts of racial harassment.
During the session, those attending will be divided into small groups with facilitators; small groups will be formed for parents, students, educators/school staff and community.
The group has a Facebook page and hopes to partner with the school district to address issues of racism and assist the district in development of specific policies to remediate racism.
The Terre Haute 10 members were part of a VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team formed to develop a corporation-wide plan to address issues around race; it was formed in response to racial harassment issues that occurred at West Vigo High School.
Most members of the diversity task force were dismissed because they wanted to examine the report that detailed results of an investigation into those harassment issues. The report was done by the Bose, McKinney and Evans law firm.
While interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz had offered to meet with the dismissed members individually in an effort to re-instate the group, they rejected that request and wanted to meet as a group.
Group members anticipate meeting with incoming superintendent Chris Himsel in late July, Howard-Hamilton said Tuesday.
