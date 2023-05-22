The “Terre Haute 10" has regrouped, started its own Facebook page and wants to continue to work with the Vigo County School Corp. on issues related to racism.
It also has partnered with the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP to seek the investigative report related to racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The groups are seeking the report through a public records request.
"We are not going away," Mary Howard-Hamilton, the group's spokesperson, told the school board at its Monday night meeting.
The group now calls itself "The Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Education Outcomes."
It hopes to partner with the district to address issues of racism and assist the district in development of "specific policies to remediate racism," she said in a statement.
She said anyone is welcome to join the group's Facebook page and it will have an anonymous link to a Google Doc in which people can share racial incidents or other similar issues in schools. A web page is being developed.
The group also will conduct a public meeting.
"Our concerns are for our students and we want to do this work in partnership with the school board," Howard-Hamilton said.
The group would like a memo of understanding or partnership "so that our organization can help provide input, suggestions and recommendations to the school board," she said.
It also wants to meet with the new, incoming superintendent at that person's earliest convenience.
The "Terre Haute 10" members were part of a VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team formed to develop a corporation-wide plan to address issues around race; it was formed in response to racial harassment issues that occurred at West Vigo.
Most members of the diversity task force were dismissed because they wanted to examine the report that detailed results of an investigation into those harassment issues. The report was done by the Bose, McKinney and Evans law firm.
While interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz had offered to meet with the dismissed members individiually in an effort to re-instate the group, they rejected that request and wanted to meet as a group.
Board conducts hearing on bond issues
In other matters, the board conducted a public hearing and approved several resolutions related to two general obligation bond issues totaling $12.2 million.
One bond issue for $6.1 million would be for high school infrastructure improvements.
It would be combined with $18 million in federal ESSER funds to complete HVAC and plumbing work at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high/middle school.
The district has been working with Schmidt Associates to develop a plan to address HVAC and plumbing issues at those schools.
ESSER dollars will be used for the HVAC, and $5 million in general obligation bond dollars for related plumbing issues. The remaining $1 million would be used for other HVAC and plumbing projects at the high schools.
The board expects to hear a report from Schmidt Associates at its June 26 meeting.
The second bond issue, also for $6.1 million, would go for district-wide maintenance projects including roofing, paving and HVAC as well as technology or equipment needs.
It is a continuation of the district’s general obligation bond program, which started in 2017. Bond proceeds are used to offset the impact of property tax caps; the losses are now more than $7 million annually.
The bond issues will not increase the district's overall debt service tax rate.
The bonds will be issued this fall with a maximum interest rate of 5.5% and seven-year repayment term.
The board will act on a final bond resolution at its June 26 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.