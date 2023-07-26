Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Educational Outcomes will conduct a listening session at 5:30 p.m. today, July 27, said group spokeswoman Mary Howard-Hamilton.
The listening session will take place at the Vigo County Public Library.
Originally scheduled for June 29, the session had to be rescheduled due to severe weather.
The goal is to “get information and have citizens in the community share their insights and experiences they have had in Vigo County schools,” Howard-Hamilton stated previously.
The session is open to the public and the group hopes to hear from parents, students, educators and community members.
Terre Haute 10 hopes to “get a sense of how our community feels about their experiences in the schools” and to help heal those harmed by past acts of racial harassment, Howard-Hamilton said previously.
During the session, those attending will be divided into small groups with facilitators; small groups will be formed for parents, students, educators/school staff and community.
The group has a Facebook page and hopes to partner with the school district to address issues of racism and assist the district in development of specific policies to remediate racism.
Seven representatives of the group met Wednesday morning with Superintendent Chris Himsel.
“He was kind, prompt, considerate, compassionate and he listened to us,” Howard Hamilton said.
The group presented a series of questions and concerns.
“He has a really good sense of how important diversity is in the schools,” Howard-Hamilton said, and he wanted to understand the group’s mission and how the district and Equitable Educational Outcomes could work together.
He has agreed to meet with the group on a quarterly basis, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.