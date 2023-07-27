Selena Cannady was among about 40 people who attended Thursday’s listening session conducted by the Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Educational Outcomes.
While Cannady doesn’t currently have a child in the Vigo County School Corp., she said she has witnessed “systemic and racist issues” affecting family and friends.
She attended the session at the Vigo County Public Library because she believes it is important to be part of an effort to bring change, she said.
The Terre Haute 10 forum “is an awesome idea. I think with minds coming together, we can accomplish something — if we stay on task and hold people in the community accountable,” Cannady said.
The purpose of the listening session was “to gather information about diversity, equity, race, racism, inclusion or lack thereof, in the Vigo County school system,” said Mary Howard-Hamilton, Terre Haute 10 spokeswoman.
During the session, those attending were divided into three small groups with facilitators — for parents, teachers/administrators and community.
Those in the community group spoke openly, and at times forcefully, about their experiences and concerns. One man said he continues to see the prejudices he dealt with decades ago, and change won’t occur “if the hearts of people don’t change.”
Another woman said, “It [racist views] all starts at home; it’s passed down from generation to generation.”
The Terre Haute 10 plans on reporting what it learns to the Vigo County School Board and superintendent so they are aware of some of the challenges students and families are facing, Howard-Hamilton said.
She also anticipates a separate listening session for students at a future time.
Terre Haute 10 hopes to impact school district policies and also to provide constructive feedback to the district “for what we hope to see is a future diversity strategic plan,” Howard-Hamilton said.
The group met this week with new Superintendent Chris Himsel and will meet with him periodically throughout the school year, she said.
Autumn Howell, who has a child in the school system, sat in on the parent small group session.
She participated because “not only my child, but all children, need to be able to thrive and be educated in a safe environment regardless of race, creed or color,” she said. “They need to be safe.”
Parents brought up a number of issues that dealt with such areas as disciplinary policies and the importance of helping children make up learning losses that occurred during COVID-19, Howell said.
Tim Taylor, who sat in on the community small group session, wants to be more involved in addressing injustices.
He became emotional as he told the group about how his children — now graduated from the school system — participated in protest marches after George Floyd’s death in 2020 at the hands of a police officer.
Taylor said he was embarrassed that he hadn’t been more involved in standing up against racism.
“I never felt I was racist, but I’ve never spoken out against it,” Taylor said after the session. “I’d like to see that change about myself.”
He attended Thursday “because I wanted to learn more about the Terre Haute 10 and be supportive if I could. I think it was a good meeting just to hear people’s experiences.”
After the session ended, Howard-Hamilton said she believes the results were positive in terms of numbers attending and the open discussion that took place.
“I feel affirmed that what we’re doing is something that the schools and school board have neglected to do for a very long time — which is to hear the voices of people who really want to seek change in the school system,” Howard-Hamilton said.
People said they want curriculum that reflects diversity; they want teachers and administrators who look like them, with greater minority representation; and they see a need for ongoing diversity training for teachers and administrators.
Those attending also see that through Terre Haute 10, “People are willing to be the voice for them and willing to step forward,” Howard-Hamilton said. “We can’t stop now.”
