A Terre Haute pastor and former school board candidate has raised the most among those seeking election to the Terre Haute City Council in the spring primary, which is Tuesday.
Clark D. Cowden raised $8,070 from Jan. 1 to April 7 in his campaign for the District 2 seat on the City Council, according to pre-primary campaign finance reports.
Cowden spent $2,293 during that reporting period, ending with $5,777 cash on hand.
Cowden serves as pastor at Northside Community Church, Terre Haute, and Emmanuel Church, West Terre Haute. He was also a candidate for the District 4 seat for the Vigo County School Board in 2022.
All of the contested races for Terre Haute City Council district seats are among Democratic candidates. District 3 is not contested and there are no contested races in at-large seats for the City Council.
Vigo County Republicans and Libertarians could choose to fill individual race vacancies by caucus this summer. Their deadline to submit candidates for the November election is noon July 3.
Some contributions listed to Cowden include $100 from Ed Pease, a former state senator and U.S. Representative; $200 from Aaron Wheaton of Terre Haute; $1,000 from Mark and Susan Fuson of Terre Haute (CEO of Fuson Automotive); $500 from Robert Cowden of Terre Haute; $1,000 from Paul Thrift (CEO of Thompson Thrift Development); $1,000 from John Thompson (CEO Thompson Thrift Construction); $500 from Harold House of Terre Haute; $1,000 from Steve Holman of Brazil (CEO of Union Health System); $100 from Chris and Cheryl Cowden of Fishers, Ind.; $100 from Don and Linda Smock of Terre Haute.
Cowden also contributed $883 to his campaign.
Also in District 2, Amanda Thompson contributed $2,873 to her campaign for that seat, raising an additional $450 in un-itemized contributions, according to campaign finance reports. Contributions under $100 are not required to be listed. Thompson, a Vigo County public defender, lists having $407 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.
District 1
Kandace G. Hinton, a professor of education at Indiana State University, raised $7,670 from Jan. 1 to April 7, spending $3,806 during the reporting period, ending with $3,863 cash on hand.
Of those contributions, $2,520 were un-itemized, being under $100.
Some contributions include $500 from Jennifer Love of Stuart, Fla; $250 from Royce Sutton of Fairfield Township, Ohio; $500 from Amiller Grubb of Bloomington, Ind.; $150 from Carolyn Calloway-Thomas of Bloomington, Ind.; $150 from Todd Boland of Terre Haute; $1,000 from Mary Howard-Hamilton of Terre Haute; $500 from Claude Grimes of Fort Wayne, Ind.; $600 from Connie Wrin of Terre Haute.
Also $250 from Denise Collins of Terre Haute; $250 from Valerie Grim of Bloomington, Ind.; $150 from Patrick and Martha Goodwin of Terre Haute; $500 from Christopher and Bionca Gambill of Terre Haute; $150 from Jennifer and James Kiefer of Terre Haute; $200 from George and Alma Flowers of Evansville, Ind.
Amy Auler, the incumbent in District 1, raised $6,000 during the reporting period, spending $1,054, leaving $4,945 cash on hand, according to the report.
Only two contributions are listed. They are $1,000 from Auler and $5,000 from John Hanley of Terre Haute.
District 4
Andrew Beddow, an Indiana State University graduate student, raised $6,550 during the reporting period, of which $50 was un-itemized. He spent $6,518, leaving $31 cash on hand.
Contributors include $500 from Andy Hendricks. The report does not list a required mailing address; $1,000 from Jeffrey Fisher of Terre Haute (a CPA): $1,000 from Bradley Emmert of Brazil; $1,000 from John Lukens of Terre Haute; $1,000 from John Thompson (CEO Thompson Thrift Construction); $1,000 from Paul Thrift (CEO of Thompson Thrift Development); $1,000 from Debra Wilson of Paris, Ill. (executive assistant at Thompson Thrift).
Candidate Ryan Carter, a groundskeeper, does not have an open campaign finance committee. Candidates are only required to report if they spend or receive $100 or more in the reporting period, according to the Vigo County Clerk’s Office.
Todd Nation, the incumbent in District 4, raised $4,643 during the reporting period, of which $2,446 was unitemized. He spent $1,211, leaving $3,432 cash on hand.
Contributions include $200 from Colleen Chestnut of Terre Haute; $250 from Fred Nation of Terre Haute; $400 from N. Ann Rider of Terre Haute; $200 from James Kane of Terre Haute; $250 from Christopher Gambill of Terre Haute; $200 from Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute; $200 from Tammy Boland of Terre Haute; $200 from Karen DeGrange of Terre Haute; $250 from Jon Robeson of Terre Haute.
District 5
James P. Chalos raised $5,726 during the pre-primary reporting period, spending $4,640, leaving $1,085 cash on hand. Chalos previously served on the City Council for 12 years. He also is a former city firefighter and is a small business owner.
Chalos listed a campaign debt of $3,185, including a $900 in a campaign loan from himself; $900 loan from Kristina Chalos; $500 loan from Glenn Banta of Terre Haute; and $885 from City Press.
Some contributions during the reporting period include $300 from Adam Chalos; $250 from Mark J. Fuson and Susan L. Fuson of Terre Haute; $250 from C.L. Lim (a doctor); $750 from Paul Thrift (CEO of Thompson Thrift Development); $150 from Donald M. Seprodi and Deborah K. Seprodi of Terre Haute; $250 in a corporate donation from Double Bee Fence Co. $291 from Chalos & Co.;$222 from Chalos & Co.
Jimmie Jeffers, a retired accountant, reports raising $3,035 during the reporting period, spending $1,891, leaving $1,143 cash on hand. Jeffers lists a campaign debt of $1,400, listed as a loan to the campaign from himself. He reports a $250 contribution from John and Ann Welch of Terre Haute.
Ralph M. Leck, a retired teacher, reports raising $2,703, of which $1,458 is listed as un-itemized during the reporting period. He spent $2,043, leaving $714 cash on hand, according to the pre-primary campaign report.
Leck lists a campaign debt of $495 from Nancy Rider of Terre Haute, according to his campaign finance report.
Contributions include $200 from Elizabeth Brown and Andreas Kummerow of Terre Haute; $250 from Todd Nation; $200 from Mary Leach of Lompoc, Calif; $200 from Shirley Leck; $250 from Catherine Roman of Lompoc, Calif.; $200 from Maureen Leck of Carson City, Nevada.
Drew Rensberger withdrew his candidacy in the District 5 race.
District 6
Jennifer L. Buttrey-Dammann, an appraiser for the Vigo County Assessor Office, raised $1,700 during the reporting period, spending $1,434, leaving $265 cash on hand. She lists a $1,000 contribution from herself and $700 in unitemized contributions.
Anthony Dinkel, an event technician and technical director at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, reports raising $1,392 during the reporting period.
Dinkel reports spending $3,027, which is more than receipts, however lists a campaign debt of $1,901 from a campaign loan from herself.
Some contributions include $250 from Joseph Dinkel of Terre Haute; $200 from Stephanie Fisher of Terre Haute; and $500 from Christopher Gambill of Terre Haute.
Cathy Frakes, a retired teacher, reported raising $1,700 during the campaign finance reporting period, spending $1,127, leaving $572 cash on hand.
Contributions include $1,200 from herself; $400 from Donna B. Geniti of Terre Haute; $100 from Milli Hoffman-Patrick of Terre Haute.
