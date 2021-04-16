Terre Foods Cooperative Market will stage its first event today (Saturday, April 17) with an open house at its new location at 2128 N. 13th St.
Nearly a dozen produce and craft vendors will be on site from noon to 4 p.m.
The cooperative closed on the purchase of its 10,000-square-foot building this week, which has parking space for 30 vehicles. However, the building will need renovations before a daily food market is in operation.
The cooperative has just over 800 members and is seeking to reach 1,000 members, each who make a one-time payment of $200.
"We are likely to start out small but hope to reach our final dream with everything that you expect from a cooperative market that focuses on providing local producers and artisans a place to sell their wares," Jim Speer, vice president of the food cooperative, told the Tribune-Star this month.
"As we bring in income and raise money through a capital campaign that we are planning this year, we will be able to complete the renovations that this space needs," Speer said, such as a new roof and constructing a commercial kitchen.
Produce and craft vendors slated for the opening event are:
• The Pickery (produce and herbs)
• Quirky Cactus (succulents and succulent planters made from repurposed items)
• White Violet Center (produce, herbs, flowers, fibre arts)
• Ananda Wellness (wellness balms, oils, candles and herbal tea mixes)
• Harvest Bakery Lasagna Fundraiser (preorder)
• Cigar Box Guitars (instruments made out of repurposed items)
• Beezer's BBQ Sauce (locally made BBQ sauce)
• Ferm Fresh
• Studio 12
• Simply Sons Seasoning
• Good Aura Homestead
The food cooperative market event is free to the public.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
