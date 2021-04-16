Terre Foods Cooperative Market will stage its first event today (Saturday, April 17) with an open house at its new location at 2128 N. 13th St.

Nearly a dozen produce and craft vendors will be on site from noon to 4 p.m.

The cooperative closed on the purchase of its 10,000-square-foot building this week, which has parking space for 30 vehicles. However, the building will need renovations before a daily food market is in operation.

The cooperative has just over 800 members and is seeking to reach 1,000 members, each who make a one-time payment of $200.

"We are likely to start out small but hope to reach our final dream with everything that you expect from a cooperative market that focuses on providing local producers and artisans a place to sell their wares," Jim Speer, vice president of the food cooperative, told the Tribune-Star this month.

"As we bring in income and raise money through a capital campaign that we are planning this year, we will be able to complete the renovations that this space needs," Speer said, such as a new roof and constructing a commercial kitchen.

Produce and craft vendors slated for the opening event are:

• The Pickery (produce and herbs)

• Quirky Cactus (succulents and succulent planters made from repurposed items)

• White Violet Center (produce, herbs, flowers, fibre arts)

• Ananda Wellness (wellness balms, oils, candles and herbal tea mixes)

• Harvest Bakery Lasagna Fundraiser (preorder)

• Cigar Box Guitars (instruments made out of repurposed items)

• Beezer's BBQ Sauce (locally made BBQ sauce)

• Ferm Fresh

• Studio 12

• Simply Sons Seasoning

• Good Aura Homestead

The food cooperative market event is free to the public.

