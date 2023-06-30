While 38,000 Duke Energy customers in Vigo County remained without power early Friday evening, Duke Energy spokesman Rick Burger said he anticipated substantial progress by early Saturday afternoon.
An additional 300 line workers would be assisting in the area as well as 25 Duke Energy crews.
“We’re getting this army in here now. … We’re going to attack it,” said Burger, Duke’s government and community relations manager.
Extra people also were coming to assess damage.
“This is the worst tree damage I’ve ever seen,” Burger said. The Terre Haute area “got hit the hardest in our system. We did. Right here.”
Duke Energy made progress restoring power statewide in the aftermath of a severe and damaging storm, but more than 48,000 customers in Vigo and surrounding counties remained in the dark around 7 p.m. Friday.
At that time, in Vigo, 38,196 customers were without power; Vermillion, 3,119 customers; Clay, 6,372 and Sullivan, 984, according to a Duke Energy outage map.
In all of Indiana, the utility had restored power to nearly 130,000 customers by late afternoon; more than 200,000 were affected.
“The potential for more severe weather through the weekend could hamper restoration effort,” Duke Energy said in a news release.
The utility was moving crews to respond to the hardest hit areas in and around the western and south-central parts of the state, including Clay, Monroe, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo counties, it said.
Estimated restoration times – once determined for specific areas – will be posted at duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages. Customers who are registered to receive Duke Energy text alerts will receive texts.
In Vigo and surrounding counties, one thing slowing down progress, Burger said, is that “we still have some circuits locked out. … We can’t bring lines on yet because we have to be sure they are safe.”
He added, “That’s what’s taking a little more time because we’ve had several lines down and trees in lines. We have to manually walk it out or drive it out” and follow those circuits.
“It’s like a house breaker. If we see it’s safe, we’ll go back to the substation and they will (restore power). It’s like flipping a breaker in a house,” Burger explained.
Burger noted that both Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College offered to house line workers as they work to restore power in the area.
Statewide, Duke was bringing in more than 1,000 line workers, damage assessors and vegetation crews to assist.
Damage assessments must be completed “before we can give really accurate power restoration time estimates,” said McKenzie Barbknecht, Duke spokeswoman, Friday morning.
“Extended outages are possible in some of our more harder hit areas,” including the Terre Haute area, Barbknecht said.
The best place for the latest information on restoration times is the Duke Energy website outage map, she said.
An initial estimate for one southern Vigo County resident stated power was expected to be restored before 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
“This is the latest time and date we expect to have nearly all service restored in your area, though many will be back on before then,” the text message stated.
According to a Duke Energy news release, winds as high as 90 miles an hour in some areas resulted in more than 202,000 power outages in Indiana.
The storm caused outages in nearly all of the 28 districts Duke Energy serves in Indiana.
Crews have been making repairs while assessment is still underway to determine the full scope of damage.
The company has brought in personnel from Duke Energy operations in Ohio and Kentucky as well as the Carolinas. Contractors who regularly assist the company in storms are also responding.
During power restoration, the company’s priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes.
