Teens & nicotine: Cigarette use down, but vaping problematic

Middle and high school students in Vigo County seem to be following the statewide trend of less cigarette use, but youth advocates are worried the lure of vaping may have replaced one health hazard with another dangerous habit.
Vaping and e-cigarettes seem to be replacing cigarettes among teens, mainly due to marketing directed at a younger audience, said Sarah Knoblock, tobacco coalition coordinator for Chances and Services for Youth.
Knoblock said the coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on many of the tobacco-use surveys conducted in schools, but it’s easy to see that the tobacco industry is targeting youthful users with its marketing dollars.
Flavor names such as “unicorn milk” or “strawberry shortcake” are targeted at teens, Knoblock said.
Placement of products in store – such as near candy or ice cream displays – also puts vaping products in the sight-line of young consumers.
“The tobacco industry is trying to get replacement customers,” Knoblock said.
Another concern is the devices being marketed to kids, which can be “hidden in plain sight,” said Brandon Halleck, CASY chief operating officer. Devices used might look like a USB flash drive or a stick of lipstick. There are hoodies that enable young people to vape using a drawstring.
“We know it’s an issue, and kids are concealing it,” he said.
One local high school student who vapes, and asked to remain unnamed, has been vaping for about a year. “I was going through stress and it was the only way I could relieve it without hurting myself,” said the 18-year-old.
She said she’s addicted, and she tried to stop but couldn’t. The teen-ager does hope to quit someday.
The high school student said she does vape in school, “but you have to be secretive about it.” A lot of kids vape, she said.
CASY’s efforts
CASY offers tobacco education, prevention and cessation programs to students in Vigo and Sullivan counties. For 2021, CASY received a $220,000 community partnership grant from Indiana Department of Health Tobacco Prevention and Cessation.
Free counseling is available for teen tobacco product users, Knoblock said.
Teens and young adults are also encouraged to use the “This is Quitting” mobile program designed to help young people quit vaping. The text messaging program incorporates messages from other young people like them who have attempted to or successfully quit e-cigarettes.
Just last month, CASY gave a presentation on tobacco prevention at Sarah Scott Middle School.
Haaven Rentfro, a junior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, is involved with a CASY student leadership program that seeks to prevent use of drugs, alcohol, tobacco products and vaping.
Vaping “has been a big issue. I see a lot of girls and guys going to bathrooms and skipping class to use vape,” Rentfro said. Students may vape before or after school or at lunchtime; they know which bathrooms aren’t monitored as closely.
The devices they use makes it easier to hide what they are doing.
Many are aware that vaping can be harmful, but perhaps they don’t fully understand the extent of the long-term effects, she said.
Rentfro believes greater public awareness is needed; parents need to understand their children maybe addicted, and those who vape need a better understanding of the damage that can be done to their bodies, including serious lung damage.
“We need to try to show them how much actual pain it causes,” she said. “It’s more than just a fun little game or hobby that doesn’t affect you very much.”
Vigo school efforts
The Vigo County School Corp. has a tobacco- and vape-free policy said Megan Kirk, coordinator of Project Aware, a federal grant program aimed at better responding to the mental health needs of school children.
Students who are found using tobacco or vaping products on school grounds are offered an opportunity to participate in Catch My Breath, a program that empowers students to make good decisions about e-cigarettes and resist social pressures to vape.
State data shows Indiana has made substantial progress in reducing youth cigarette smoking, with fewer youth reporting trying cigarettes than ever before. The data shows a significant drop from 2000 when 65.3% of high school students reported trying cigarettes to a low of 22.1% in 2018.
In a 2018 survey, about 5% of high school students, and fewer than 2% of middle school students reported using tobacco within the past 30 days.
Katelyn Moats Liebermann, interim spokesperson for the Vigo County School Corp., said student tobacco and vaping use in the schools still occurs despite education and prevention efforts. Rather than punitive measures, however, students are directed into restorative measures such as cessation programs.
Issues surrounding tobacco and its harmful effects are introduced in the VCSC middle school health curriculum and that continues through high school, Liebermann said.
Liebermann said data on violations of the tobacco policy is maintained at the individual schools, but was not available for the district as a whole.
While the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on surveying students about tobacco use, CASY’s Knoblock said, evidence is growing that the general public use of tobacco products has increased due to stress and anxiety. Future data collection will determine to what extent, if any, the use of tobacco and vaping products increased among teens.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.