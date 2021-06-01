A Jan. 11 trial date has been set for a Fishers teen charged with attempted murder in connection with a May 14 police pursuit in Terre Haute.
Manyari Anthony, 17, was waived into adult court and appeared Tuesday. Judge Sarah Mullican set a bond reduction hearing for June 21.
Anthony is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and resisting police.
Co-defendant Damon White, 25, has a Jan. 4 trial set. White has also been charged with armed robbery in connection to a May 6 robbery of the Jiffy Mini-Mart at 1301 Poplar St.
During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired by White and Anthony at multiple police vehicles. One bullet hole was found in the front of the police squad car. White also faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement in connection with the pursuit.
During a nearly 20-minute pursuit, police said, officers were shot at by the vehicle occupants at four locations. More than a dozen round were fired at police.
