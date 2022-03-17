Teen sent to adult court in shooting case

A Terre Haute teen has been waived into adult court in connection with a Jan. 25 shooting near Eighth and Beech streets.
Harviell Thompson, 17, is to appear at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 6 on multiple charges.
The Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday filed criminal charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of criminal recklessness.
Thompson has been held in the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center since his arrest on the afternoon of the incident. He was age 16 at the time of the shooting.
Police dispatched to the scene learned a male victim was being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile court petition said Thompson fired a handgun into a vehicle, with the shot hitting the victim in the leg.
The state’s motion to waive the case from juvenile court into adult court notes Thompson has an extensive history in juvenile court. Court records show Thompson has been arrested for disorderly conduct, burglary, theft and armed robbery.
His bond was set at $10,000, no 10 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.