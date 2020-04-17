Teen leads effort to sew masks for firefighter's funeral

Just a few weeks ago, Leah Clark had never touched a sewing machine, let alone made something to be worn.

But in the past week, the 13-year-old seventh-grader has made more than a hundred face masks in honor of fallen Terre Haute firefighter/paramedic John Schoffstall.

The masks, embroidered with a firefighter emblem honoring Schoffstall, are being distributed to THFD firefighters and the Schoffstall family to wear today during the funeral service.

Firefighters are receiving black masks, while the family and pallbearers will receive green embroidered masks.

“I’m very excited to see everyone wear their masks and to see how it will look,” Leah said.

Schoffstall died April 11 from COVID-19 complications, and his funeral will take place at West Vigo High School.

As the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding across the country in March, Leah decided she wanted to help others avoid infection. Leah’s grandmother, Tammy Clark, taught her to sew, and they set up an assembly area at Leah’s home.

With material donated by her grandmother and other sewing friends, Leah has so far made close to 400 face masks that she has donated around the community.

The death of Schoffstall struck Leah’s family particularly hard, since her father Stephen Kane is a long-time friend of Schoffstall. The men grew up together in West Terre Haute and they both worked at Terre Haute’s Station 5 on C-shift.

Leah’s mother, Misty Kane, said she was talking about Leah’s face mask project on Monday with firefighter Charlie Karr and his wife Angie when Charlie came up with the idea for Leah to make face masks for the funeral.

Leah accepted the challenge and began sewing as many as she could, with the help of her grandmother, great-aunt Vickie Barnett and others.

Mary Duncan at Embroidery Express donated the cost of the embroidery, and started work on the face masks after digitizing the detailed image.

“We try to help first responders when they need something,” Duncan said. “They did a really good job making the masks.”

The embroidery machines can sew on six masks at a time, and the image takes about 15 minutes to sew, so it takes about eight hours to embroider 200 masks.

Misty Kane said her daughter was excited about the challenge of making the masks for the firefighters.

When they realized what a big undertaking it was going to be to get them assembled in time for embroidery, they enlisted help from Leah’s grandmother and others on the sewing.

Leah did the majority, however, working at a table set up with a sewing machine and stacks of material and elastic.

Karr said the project has received an added boost from firefighter Bram Sanders, who had plastic straps made as “ear savers” so the elastic of the masks can be looped onto the straps at the bask of the head instead of around ears.

Leah said sewing the pleats into the masks has been the easiest part of the process. She has found the whole process time-consuming, but well worth the effort.

She plans to continue making masks, and urges everyone to practice social distancing and take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.