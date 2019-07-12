Teen gets seven years prison for attack on elderly woman

A Shepardsville teen has received a seven-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Thursday in a September attack on an elderly woman.
Davis R. Atterson, 18, pleaded guilty to criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony, and sexual battery, a Level 6 felony, during a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Judge John Roach dismissed counts of rape, a Level 3 felony, and misdemeanor domestic battery, and gave Atterson credit for 389 days of jail time, pretrial in-home detention and good-time days.
Roach also ordered Atterson be placed into purposeful incarceration and mental health treatment while in prison. Upon successful completion of the Department of Correction's substance abuse and mental health treatment programs, the court will consider a sentence modification, Roach said.
Atterson was 17 at the time of his arrest but was waived into adult court.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Sgt. John Davis of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, a woman called 911 to report Atterson had sexually assaulted her in her home.
Police located Atterson nearby at his mother's residence, where he told police he had blacked out and did not remember the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.