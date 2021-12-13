Teen gets nearly 13 years in armed robbery case

An Illinois teen has received a total prison term of nearly 13 years after pleading guilty to the May armed robbery of a Terre Haute man.
Javier M. Jamerson, 18, of Danville, was sentenced Friday.
He pleaded guilty to armed robbery, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Vigo Superior Court 1. Judge John Roach imposed a nine-year sentence in that case.
The plea agreement dropped additional charges of battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and resisting arrest.
Jamerson also admitted to violating probation in a 2019 armed robbery case. He will serve the suspended sentence of three years and 329 days in the 2019 case.
His total sentence is 12 years and 329 days in the Indiana Department of Correction. He will receive credit for 299 days served awaiting trial.
Jamerson and co-defendant Damien W. Swinson Jr., 19, were arrested soon after a midday shooting in the area of 15th and Walnut streets on May 15. One man was treated for a gunshot wound and non-life threatening injuries.
Jamerson, who was age 17 at the time of the incident, was waived into adult court.
A Jan. 13 hearing has been sent in Swinson’s pending case. A plea agreement has been filed.
