A single-vehicle crash Monday night has claimed the life of an 18-year-old male near Bloomfield.
The Greene County Sheriff's Department said in a news release the crash occurred at the intersection of Antioch and Martin roads at 9:34 p.m.
Names of those injured are not being released this morning. Police said a 16-year-old was taken to I.U. Health in Bloomington, and an 18-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Indiana State Police and local fire and ambulance personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.