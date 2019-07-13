Farming is in Evan Burbrink’s blood.
And whether it came while riding in the combine with his grandfather or uncle as a child, or in the planter with his father on a cool spring day, Burbrink said the farming bug bit him early and he’s never considered doing anything but follow in their footsteps.
Even at just 16 years old, Burbrink is as sure as anything that farming is what he’ll do with his life.
“I just can’t see myself doing anything else. I don’t imagine I’d really be as happy doing anything else but farming,” Burbrink said. “I’ve always been around it. I’ve always enjoyed it and plan to always keep doing it.”
Burbrink can’t remember a time when he wasn’t on the 6,000-plus acre BE N AG Family Farm. The farm, he said, is where he “constantly bugged” his father, Brad Burbrink, his grandfather, Marty Evans, and uncle Casey Evans, with questions about what they were doing and why.
“I remember always riding in the tractors and stuff with my dad and grandpa and uncle. And naturally, I guess, you just ask a bunch of questions about what they’re doing and everything,” Burbrink said.
“So, for however many years now, I’ve just been taking it all in and learning.”
Burbrink said farming with his whole family is a big part of what has made his experiences so special. He credits them for allowing him to be a part of the farm, even at a young age, and teaching him all the things that go into running a successful operation.
“They’ve taught me most everything I know, just about. And that includes my mom, my grandma and my aunts just as much as anyone else,” Burbrink said.
“It’s a team project. A whole family effort. And yeah, sometimes we all give each other a hard time, but at the end of the day it makes it all that much more special knowing that what we’re doing we’re all doing for each other.”
Burbrink said a lot of the knowledge he’s picked up paid off this planting season when near-constant spring rains pushed most of planting season back more than a month.
“Normally I’d be in school for most, if not all, of planting season,” Burbrink said. “But because this spring was so crazy I was able to help a lot more than normal.
When the rains finally slowed in mid-May and the fields firmed, Burbrink said the family was running planters 16 to 18 hours a day to get their corn and soybeans in.
“It was a lot of hard work,” Burbrink said. “But when you like doing it as much as I do, it feels less like work. I’d say 9 times out of 10 it doesn’t feel like work.”
No matter how much work the planting season was or wasn’t, Burbrink said his favorite thing in all of farming came shortly after.
“It’s the best when, after working all those late nights and early mornings during planting season, you stand on the edge of a field and see all your plants just starting to come up,” Burbrink said. “I don’t really know how to explain it, but when you see all the plants coming to life you get the sense that you did that, you made that happen. I don’t know, maybe it’s just in my blood that way.”
