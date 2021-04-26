Investigators say a teenage boy shot and killed his cousin and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself April 16 at a Greene County residence.
Autopsies conducted on 14-year-old Cole Bixler, his 21-year-old cousin Jessica Bixler, and 22-year-old Mason George revealed each had been shot in the head once.
Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and Indiana State Police investigated the deaths after Amanda Mosier called police about 5:30 p.m. April 16 to report she had found her daughter Jessica dead, along with two other people.
Investigators said the teen used George’s handgun to shoot George, then Bixler, then himself. An autopsy revealed each had been shot in the head once.
Investigators said they learned the teen had “mentioned to others that he had been having thoughts of harming himself,” according to a news release issued today by Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw.
The investigation revealed Cole Bixler shot Mason while Mason was asleep on his couch. The teen then shot Jessica Bixler in her bedroom, before killing himself in the same room.
No criminal charges will be filed in the case, Holtsclaw said.
Original Post 10:09 a.m. April, 19, 2021
3, including 14-year-old, found dead at Greene County home
Autopsy results have not been released yet for three people, including a 14-year-old boy, who were found dead Friday at a residence near Owensburg in Greene County.
Major George Dallaire, public information officer for the Greene County Sheriff's Department, said the investigation indicates one of the three may have been responsible for the deaths.
Adults dead at the scene on Mountain Springs Road were 22-year-old Mason George, who lived at the residence, and 21-year-old Jessica Bixler, who lived there with George. The juvenile was related to Bixler, but was not a sibling, Dallaire said. The juvenile's name has not been released.
Autopsies were conducted Monday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Police said the three were found dead in the home around 5:30 p.m. Friday by a family member who went to the residence on a dead-end road to help with yard work.
A GoFundMe fundraiser that has been organized for the family to help with funeral expenses. To view the GoFundMe page, go online to https://gf.me/v/c/d8tb/paying-tribute-to-jessica-mason-cole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.