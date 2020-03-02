Technology, evidence-based practices change justice system

Technology has changed the way local court system works, and Indiana State University students heard about some of those differences Monday from those on the front lines of change.
Judge Michael Rader of Vigo Superior Court 5 and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts agreed technology has dramatically changed the way the criminal justice process works in Vigo County.
Whether it is evidence of a crime captured on a home surveillance system or cell phone, or statistics on law enforcement practices, understanding technology is a big need in law enforcement.
“We are constantly trying to collect more data so we can validate certain practices, whether its drug court, veterans court, or pretrial release decisions,” Roberts said during the discussion with ISU criminology and security studies students.
“There’s been a strong emphasis on making sure that we are utilizing data in an efficient and valid fashion, as opposed to what happened in court for two centuries of law, which was using your gut,” Roberts said of past decision-making about defendants, victims of crime and what charges to file in court.
Rader agreed that evidence-based practices on pre-trial release and sentencing has taken some guess-work out of the process.
Locally, implementing those practices can mean better placement in programs for defendants who need help with addiction or mental health issues, which are often the underlying reason that a crime was committed in the first place.
Access to data collected statewide and nationwide about defendants can also inform decisions about who should or should not be released pending trial.
“In last 10 years or so,” Roberts said, “we’ve learned that if you take a low-risk offender and put them in a situation where they are surrounded by high-risk offenders, most of the time the outcome will not be positive.”
The prosecutor’s office has moved to electronic files for each case, which has not only cut down on paper files – and misplacing them for a while – but has sped up the information-sharing process with defense attorneys.
Police agencies are also able to file their paperwork more quickly, and are able to collect information from electronic devices that can provide evidence or absolve someone accused of a crime.
“The need for understanding technology in law enforcement continues to grow,” Roberts said. “That has been the biggest change I have seen, not just in my career, but in the last five years. How much difference every day technology has made.”
Rader said he has gained a lot of satisfaction from making a difference in the community, in part through the drug court process that directs offenders into treatment and through a lengthy supervision period.
“I don’t like seeing someone fail,” Rader said of those who re-offend after going through the program.
“We have had tremendous success in giving people an opportunity to change their lives, to recover from addiction, and to go forward in a productive fashion.”
He said he had a person recently approach him and thank him for his work with her in drug court years ago.
Rader will be retiring from the bench at the end of this year after eight years in Vigo Superior Court 5.
