Tech Savvy: Camp Invention kids arrive ready to create

Launching rockets, firing air cannons and building security alarms are just a few things going on this week during Camp Invention.
“I like when we get to use things in the recycle room to make new things, because we are making something unique,” said Marley Geller, a fifth-grader attending her sixth session of the nationally acclaimed program that explores connections between science, technology, engineering and innovation.
“I like making new stuff and making new friends,” said Aiden Whitt, a fifth-grader who said he plays a lot of video games and makes YouTube videos. He plans to have a future career in technology.
Children these days are very tech savvy, said Tim Moss, director of the Camp Invention program offered at Indiana State University for the 15th consecutive summer.
The camp includes two week-long sessions where children work together to create solutions to real-world problems and build their own skills while rotating through several modules.
This week’s Camp Launch activities incorporate the history of the Apollo 11 lunar landing five decades ago.
Whitt said he already knew a little about Apollo 11, but he’s learning more this week about what it took to get rockets into space.
Deb Herndon, an English teacher at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, worked on the air cannons with the students while ISU professor Debra Knaebel led the session on rockets.
Dixie Bee Elementary teacher Todd Warren led the session on building security alarms.
And several former Camp Invention students have returned as junior counselors to guide the youngsters.
“I think it’s really fun when they are working hard on something and they are so proud of it at the end of the week,” said Eleanor Herndon, a junior who is home-schooled.
She said the program has changed since she first attended in kindergarten, but it continues to get better as the curriculum keeps up with new technology.
Director Moss said the camp had 70 children last week, and 45 this week with a good mix of boys and girls.
Among the students with a high aptitude for technology was Mathew Zachariah, a third-grader at Dixie Bee Elementary who recently had one of his robots showcased at a Lego competition. Zachariah created a robot that can solve any Rubik’s cube by scanning the entire cube with a color sensor, calculating a solution, then turning the blocks until all sides match.
Another activity for the youth this week is “Duct Tape Billionaire” for inventions made out of the durable adhesive tape. The students will explore how to launch a business, present their products to investors and explore the patent process.
Moss said several children have returned each year for the camp, which has financial support of Duke Energy, Vectren and Baesler’s Market.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
