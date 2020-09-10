The Terre Haute City Council will have to try again next week after technical difficulties scuttled its regular meeting Thursday evening.

The meeting was to be hosted electronically and streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel while members of the council and petitioners met on Zoom, a videoconferencing platform.

After encountering numerous difficulties hosting the meeting in the minutes following its scheduled start time, the decision was made to postpone the meeting to next week.

“In the spirit of transparency and because people could not view it live, we decided to adjourn the meeting until Tuesday,” said council president George Azar.

Thursday’s meeting has been reset for 6 p.m. Tuesday. In-person public comment at the meeting will be allowed for agenda items only, Azar said.

Those wanting to offer comment will not be allowed to sit in the courtroom during the meeting, but will be called in individually when their agenda item of interest is being discussed.

Anyone else wanting to submit comments to City Council must have those comments to City Clerk Michelle Edwards by noon Tuesday.

A draft agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found at: https://bit.ly/33hn0RF.

The 6 p.m. gaffe was the second of the evening.

An earlier 5 p.m. meeting allowing for public comment on the advertised 2021 Terre Haute city and sanitary budgets also failed to be broadcast electronically as advertised.

But because no public comment was submitted before the meeting and no member of the public showed in person, the meeting was opened and adjourned without much ado. The meeting did not appear on YouTube.

Had there been comments, Thursday’s budget-introduction meeting still would not have featured comment from City Council members, the mayor or city controller because city officials were not scheduled to address the topic in the 5 p.m. “special call” meeting.

The next scheduled discussion on the proposed municipal budgets is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22. That meeting will feature discussions between City Council, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and city controller Leslie Ellis.

No public comment will be allowed.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.