A group of Vigo County School Corp. high school students met with Terre Haute legislators, leaders of national youth-serving organizations and Indiana’s lieutenant governor in a visit to Indianapolis on Monday.
The 75 students are part of the Team Vigo Leadership group, and the goal of the trip was to further develop student leadership skills and opportunities.
Students visited NCAA headquarters for a panel discussion with Paul Neidig, IHSAA commissioner; Scott Stump, FFA chief executive officer; Mick Bridgewater, Indiana State School Music Association executive director; Jeremy Earnhart, Bands of America chief executive officer; and Sandy Searcy, National Federation of State High School Associations director of sports.
The group toured the Indiana Capitol and met with State Sen. Jon Ford, State Rep. Tonya Pfaff and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
The Team Vigo Leadership group is leading the charge for completing 50,000 service hours in the Vigo County community this school year.
Lilly Jensen, Terre Haute North Vigo junior, said she learned more about “the characteristics I need to carry on being a leader and how to use it in my community and at my school.”
She was inspired by Rep. Tonya Pfaff, also a North teacher, who “showed the passion she has for her jobs” as a legislator and teacher.
Jensen learned Monday “it takes a lot to be a leader and a lot of characteristics and I hope to one day have all of them.”
Jesiah Richardson, North Vigo junior, said he learned from speakers what it takes to be a leader of a large organization. Some of those qualities include honesty, being true to staff and co-workers and having persistence. Speakers said that within their organizations, it’s important to believe in each other and believe in what they’re doing to get things accomplished.
Richardson said he hopes to inspire others to become leaders and to work to make Terre Haute a better place.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said while students were at the Statehouse, the students talked with Ford and Pfaff about changes they’d like to see at the state and local level. “They had a really open and honest conversation about what kind of change we need to see locally to keep students here after graduation.”
Students talked about promising changes happening in the 12 Points neighborhood and how they’d like to see more of that kind of progress to help make Vigo County a more attractive place to live.
“They were heard by those local representatives today and I think it gave them a sense of empowerment that they truly are leaders, they have a voice and hopefully they can partner with local leaders to make those kinds of things happen in the future,” Riley said.
Sadie Herring, a West Vigo senior, said of the experience, “I think it’s really good for kids to get exposed to experiences like that and to actually hear the people that are making the laws in our own state. It’s something we should be interested in; it’s what is affecting our future.”
The Terre Haute legislators asked for student input on some of the policies or laws they’ve been working on. “We actually got representation today. I think for young voices to be heard, that’s amazing,” Herring said.
Ford and Pfaff also asked the group what it will take to keep young people from leaving Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley.
Some students talked about environmental issues, such as improved infrastructure. One student said Terre Haute is a college town but doesn’t feel like one.
Herring said she spoke about the importance of investing in people, including improved pay for educators and school support staff.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com.
