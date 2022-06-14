Team of Mercy brings in some 4-legged help

Team of Mercy introduced a new team of fundraisers to help survivors of suicide — dogs.
Dog Days of Summer is scheduled for Aug. 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wabash Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets.
A partnership with Downtown Terre Haute, it will feature a dog show with the 24 furry friends that raised the most money in an online competition. It will also have live music, 14 dog-friendly vendors, a dog-friendly foam party, an obstacle course, a cooling station and gourmet hot dogs prepared by Federal Coffee & Fine Foods chef Kris Kraut. The event will be free.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Chamber of Commerce, Team of Mercy Executive Director Christina Crist introduced three adorable pooches that will be raising money online: Ronin, owned by Jared Ell, Uzi, whose owner is Courtney Chipol, and Gus, who cuddled in owner Mary Waugh's arms.
Crist's own dog was not present because he doesn't play well with others.
"We knew that a dog event would be great — the community loves dogs," Crist said of the new Team of Mercy fundraiser. She had wanted to partner with Downtown Terre Haute — "What better way to do that than to support mental health and our fur babies?"
Chipol has been a volunteer for Team of Mercy for five years and also serves as the chair for the board of directors for FSA Counseling Center, which partners with Team of Mercy.
"This will increase their budget for mental health services, so it's a big passion of mine and one of the reasons we wanted to jump on board and help in any way we could to bring in those mental health resources," Chipol said.
When it comes to receiving scratchies, Uzi will take on all-comers. "He's the most loving dog," Chipol said. "We thought an additional fundraiser at the event would be doing hugs with Uzi. He will definitely give anybody who comes to him a hug."
By contrast, Ronin plans to take on his fellow canine all-comers. "I'm excited and I'm ready to throw down the gauntlet," Ell said. "I think Ronin's going to get into the top five, if not the top spot. I know there are some cool dogs in our community, so I want to see them all in the competition."
Ell has been friends with Crist for a long time. He said, "She came to me with the idea of promoting dogs and promoting suicide awareness and prevention, and those are super important to me, so I wanted to be involved, and Ronin loves the limelight and cameras, so he wanted to be involved, too."
Waugh, policy intern at the Chamber of Commerce, found out about the event by sitting in on a meeting about it.
"We had talked about how popular dogs are around here — of course, my dog, as well, I think he's known by many," she said. "It just really made sense for our community that this is something to do for a great cause."
She has plenty of photos of Gus to post online and thinks he has the right stuff to prevail. "He's quite popular among my friends and family, so I just will let them know that it's happening and what they can do to donate and help him win."
Crist says service dogs are particularly invited.
"We actually have had great success in the past with different organizations that have service dogs that are emotional support dogs," she said. "We've had them at our Stand Against Suicide." Crist said the dogs demonstrate extraordinary empathy.
"The response that the survivor had and the dog had was remarkable," she said. "You could almost watch the dog sense who needed them and go up to them, and then you could see the care between the human and the dog. It was remarkable. So anybody who has service dogs, we would love to have them involved in this."
To register a dog for Dog Days of Summer, go to https://teamofmercy.org/tom-events/dog-days-of-summer/ and upload a photo of the owner and the canine buddy. A $25 registration fee is required.
Registrants will receive a link to their page that they can decorate, then share via email or social media. Dogs will then be displayed at that site, where the public can vote with their dollars for Top Dog and make a secure, tax-deductible donation in any amount to Team of Mercy.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
