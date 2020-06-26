Team of Mercy 5K walk/run set for July 11

Team of Mercy is conducting its seventh annual Surviving the Color fundraising event July 11.

The 5K walk/run will be in person, said Christina Crist, Team of Mercy executive director. “It’s typically in May, but because of the pandemic, we had to change it.”

With the event taking place outside, “We feel it’s safe to do,” she said. Hand sanitizer will be available and participants will be able to maintain social distancing. It will be up to participants whether they choose to wear a mask.

Team of Mercy is a non-profit Wabash Valley organization that aids those who have lost a loved one to suicide. It offers counseling/therapy, grief support, support groups, bio-hazard scene clean-up, suicide awareness programs, some funeral expenses and other needs as they occur.

The goal is to raise $50,000 this year, Crist said. The Surviving the Color run is the organization’s main annual fundraiser.

As a result of the pandemic, sponsorships are down this year, she said. “We’re about $20,000 short of our goal so far.” The number of participants is down as well, but she’s hoping that will change over the next two weeks. Last year, the event had 700 participants.

With the pandemic, the need for Team of Mercy’s services has only increased, she said. Last year, the organization assisted more than 40 families in the Wabash Valley area.

So far during the pandemic, the organization has assisted families in response to 20 suicides; in one case, the suicide occurred out of state, but the family lived in the Wabash Valley. “We’ve exhausted our budget for 2020,” Crist said.

The pandemic “has crippled families,” who in many cases have dealt not only with the loss of a loved one, but also loss of a job and the inability to have a proper funeral because of the pandemic, Crist said.

The color run/walk will provide survivors and others an opportunity “to get out and do something fun,” she said, especially since the pandemic has restricted many activities.

On July 11, same day registration and packet pickup will take place at the Meadows Shopping Center. Race day packet pickup is from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. At 8:10 a.m., a pre-race ceremony takes place at Brown and Ohio, and the 5k race starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes along Ohio and through Deming Park twice. The run/walk will have eight color stations.

At 9 a.m., the event will feature food, music, resource tables, a photographer and selfie booth at Deming Park.

The opening ceremony will include a butterfly release.

The cost to participate is $25, and those who register by July 5 will receive a Surviving the Color tee-shirt.

To advance register, people can go to: https://bit.ly/3i2ksgO.

They also can register at the Team of Mercy Facebook page or website at teamofmercy.com and click on events.

