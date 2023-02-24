Nearly 95% of Indiana school superintendents say they are contending with a shortage of qualified candidates for teacher openings, according to a recent survey.
Mirroring past survey results, the greatest shortage areas continue to be special education, science, math, English, foreign language and elementary education.
Districts continue to respond to the shortage through emergency permits, use of teachers outside their licensed areas and full-time substitutes, according to the survey, done by Equitable Education Solutions, a private consulting firm.
Despite the shortage, the Vigo County School Corp. was able to hire 80 new teachers for the 2022-23 school year.
That was about double the typical number, due to retirements, career changes and in some cases, spouses pursuing jobs out of state.
The district offered an early retirement incentive last year.
But the shortage does impact the VCSC, which has about 20 open educator positions that are filled primarily with long-term substitutes (some awaiting licensing) or those on emergency permits.
“We are seeing a shortage, just as the national numbers show,” said Michael Cox, VCSC director of human resources. The top need is special education teachers, followed by math and science teachers.
“Obviously this is a nationwide trend and Vigo County is not any different than any other corporations,” Cox said.
The positive is that if there are people interested in teaching, they don’t necessarily have to wait to get into the classroom, Cox said. “If they meet criteria, those interested can be hired while working to get their degree or teaching license.”
One advantage for VCSC is the presence of Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute, both of which have teacher preparation programs.
Recruitment strategies also include virtual job fairs, and the district has expanded recruitment efforts to northern Indiana and Kentucky.
At ISU, the Bayh College of Education has seen declining enrollments in the teacher preparation programs in recent years, said Dean Brad Balch.
The “rolling average” for the past few years has been 1,195, and this past fall, the College of Education had about 1,000 students (a figure that does not include secondary education majors).
In response, the college is working aggressively to develop programs and partnerships and grow enrollments.
Among those initiatives:
• A career/technology education pathway program that offers five dual credit courses (15 credit hours) for those high school students wanting to become a teacher.
Next year with VCSC, “We will host high school seniors in the college daily for three hours. These are students who have expressed an interest in becoming a teacher. We hope to make this available to all high schools in a distance model next year,” Balch said.
He added, “What we’re trying to do is change hearts and minds about what it means to be a professional educator. That’s the true priority here — getting them excited at an early age about becoming a teacher.”
• Transition to Teaching programming. It is for mid-career changers or anyone with a bachelor’s degree who has an interest in pursuing a teaching degree.
• ISU is also pursuing mutually beneficial partnerships with school districts, including MSD Lawrence Township in northeast Marion County. Participating districts would have a Preferred Partner status that allows any district employee a 15% discount on any ISU coursework taken.
According to Balch, in growing the number of teachers, one key is offering “creative pathways and opportunities that don’t rely solely on matriculating freshmen,” he said. “We’re focusing on mid-career changers and high school kids who say, ‘I think I might want to be a teacher,’ by offering a five dual-credit course package.”
ISU is also offering finish-your-degree completer programs for those who may have started college and never finished. “We give them a fast-track pathway to a degree in leadership, which then allows them that fourth option, and that’s transition to teaching programs,” Balch said.
While teacher pay is cited as one of the major reasons students don’t pursue education as a career, or why teachers leave the profession, there are other issues, Terry McDaniel, ISU professor emeritus of education, said in January.
“Teachers need to feel appreciated, wanted, and a part of the community. Happy teachers [who have job satisfaction] are the ones who stay. Teaching should once again be an honored profession,” he said.
