Jean McCleary, who is in her 42nd year as a Vigo County School Corp. educator, will be among the wave of VCSC teachers who attend Red for Ed Action Day Nov. 19 at the Statehouse to advocate for improved teacher pay and improved public education funding.
“It’s an opportunity for teachers as well as all supporters of public education to go to Indianapolis and advocate for our students, our educators and the future of public education,” said McCleary, who is now a district reading/writing coach and also vice president of the Vigo County Teachers Association.
Thousands of teachers from across the state are expected to be at the Statehouse for the Legislature’s organization day Nov. 19.
“It’s a chance to come together and show the legislature that action needs to be taken regarding school funding, standardized testing, teacher shortages and fair wages,” McCleary said. By showing a united front, those attending are sending a message to legislators that “they need to address those issues.”
The goal is, “If we give them a sea of red the 19th, they’ll understand and take it more seriously than they have,” she said.
McCleary said she appreciated the support of the VCSC administration and school board.
The district has called a “snow day” and is canceling classes Nov. 19, in part because about half of VCSC teachers indicated they would take a personal day that day. The makeup day is Feb. 14.
District officials had concerns about safety and the quality of education that day; and, the district doesn’t have enough substitutes to cover those teachers who will be absent.
VCSC also “is supportive of our teachers doing this,” said Bill Riley, director of communications. “It’s not just about logistics for us.”
McCleary hopes that the cancellation enables even more teachers to show up in Indianapolis.
If enough teachers sign up, VCSC may provide school bus transportation, with VCTA paying fuel costs. Riley said that’s in the discussion phase.
ISTA plans to advocate for several issues on the day of action: investing the budget surplus in teacher compensation; holding teachers and schools harmless from I-LEARN consequences; and repealing part of a new law requiring teachers who use professional growth points for license renewal to complete 15 of those in programs focused on career navigation and economic development — including corporate externships.
McCleary believes the day of action is important “for students and the future of public education.”
Improved funding for teacher compensation, including starting salaries, is necessary to recruit new teachers and to keep them in the classroom, she said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of our good teachers are leaving to pursue occupations that pay better,” she said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.