The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has announced details for its eighth annual Taste Terre Haute event.
Taste Terre Haute will run from July 17 through July 29, allowing two weeks of indulging in local cuisine. The event highlights the flavor variety in the Wabash Valley and showcases the area's offerings, the chamber said in a news release.
Participating businesses will showcase signature items or experiment with something new with a featured “Taste Terre Haute exclusive” menu item.
“The Taste of Terre Haute promotion is a great way for people to experience all the great restaurants and bars that offer unique dining experiences in Terre Haute,” said Lindsey English, membership and programs coordinator for the chamber. “The chamber loves celebrating these establishments that help give the city so much character and culture.”
Since 2016, Taste Terre Haute has been a summer promotion that features specialty menus, deals and unique menu offerings from local restaurants.
Created by a small group of restaurant owners and managers, Taste Terre Haute runs for two weeks each year at the end of July. The event highlights the variety of restaurants in West Central Indiana and showcases unique offerings.
Several restaurants offer a specialty menu during the two-week period. Diners can choose from a menu of dishes and appetizers that will be a throwback to a classic menu item or something new that could eventually become a menu staple.
Great Dane of Terre Haute is sponsoring this year’s event.
To see what restaurants are participating or to view the deals and exclusives, visit terrehautechamber.com/taste-terre-haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.