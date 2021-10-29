The Taste of 12 Points will showcase the historical district as new businesses open their doors. The free event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Lafayette Avenue, Maple Avenue and 13th Street.
The 12 Points Revitalization nonprofit group, Indiana State University students, and business owners have collaborated for this open-house event that will feature pie walks, a hot wings contest, mini meditation sessions, community canvases, entertainment and more.
Participants include Illumination Wellness, Great Giorno’s, Maker’s Studio, Cranky’s, Studio 12, Eric’s Humble Pies, The Local Vinyl, Sons’ Spice Co., Ferm Fresh, Jitterbugs, Grace Community Church and Dedicated Health.
For more info: 12pointsrevitalization.org/events.
