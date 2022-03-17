Taste o' the green

If ever there were a day made for beer, it’s one when St. Patrick’s Day coincides with the beginning of March Madness — The NCAA men’s basketball national championship tournament.
Sonka’s Irish Pub was already packed at noon Thursday with patrons bedecked with green T-shirts, hats and beaded necklaces. Owner Sandy Boyles-Gillen laughed when asked if the day represented a perfect storm for beer consumption. “Everyday is good with a beer,” she said.
But a chalkboard at the back of the bar had been counting down the days to St. Patrick’s Day — on Thursday, the countdown concluded with a giant “0 Days!”, the “0” underlined several times.
In front of the chalkboard sat Patricia Hancock, Phyllis Boland and Laura Mattox, or the Winettes, as they call themselves when they embark on social outings. Hancock, nursing a green beer, had even more reason to celebrate — Thursday was also her birthday.
“Sonka’s is where we celebrate my birthday — my husband and I came here all the time for the codfish, and we always came here on my birthday,” Hancock said. “He was here last year and he surprised us, all decked out with a hat and everything.” He has since passed away, but the Winettes still celebrated the holiday and Hancock’s big day.
Nearby, a television showed the Indiana University-Iowa women’s basketball game. Before the TV, Ashton Acree sat with her sister Amy Acree and friend Zack Harvey, with her adorable pooch Mr. McGee (”He was first in line today!” said Boyles-Gillen) seated obediently at her feet.
Amy said, “It’s a beautiful day out to spend time with friends and family. We’re very Irish. My family came here from Ireland in the early 1900s. When we get home tonight, we’ll have a traditional Irish family meal.
For his part, Harvey said, “This is my first time here — they just drug me here.”
Musician Brent McPike, who has been performing in the area for 20 years, was preparing to play for Sonka’s afternoon crowd.
“I’ve been playing here since 2011 on every St. Pat’s Day, so I see a lot of beer poured here,” he noted. “They do it right here. All the taps with all the different beers, all the Irish favorites. The atmosphere here is electric — this is the most lively St. Pat’s place I’ve ever been to.”
Over at the Tree House, a refurbished club at 7th and Elm, Celsey Clark and Hunter Stamper were on the roof, playing cornhole and enjoying some green beer. The confluence of St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness had them in a mood to party the day away.
“He’s got his [basketball] jersey on and I’m 100% Irish, so we’re out here to celebrate and have a good time today,” Clark said.
“It’s always one of our favorite days and you mix March Madness into it, it makes it that much more fun,” Stamper added.
“This is our first stop of many,” Clark said. “We’re gonna park downtown and walk to all the different places we want to go to so we’re nice and safe.”
Over at the military-themed brew pub Afterburner, John Null, one of the owners, sported a green T reading “I [shamrock] beer.” He was enjoying the convergence of the holiday with March Madness.
“I don’t remember the last time that happened,” he said. “Especially when it’s so beautiful outside — the warmest St. Patrick’s Day that I can recall.”
Afterburner didn’t offer any green beer, but had added jalapenos to its popcorn, so it had some green to it. It also had a food truck offering pizza next to its patio to help alleviate the effects of the beer.
Troy Davis, an Afterburner patron relaxing on the patio, said, “It’s a great day to be out. When the weather’s good, everyone wants to be outside, but St. Patrick’s Day is awesome and it’s even better with this place open.”
He was tracking the basketball games on his phone. “I’m outside because it’s too nice to be inside,” he said. “Later when it gets dark, I’ll be watching the games. He planned to watch the Indiana University/St. Mary’s game. “I like it when the underdogs win,” he said.
“We hit a number of bars already,” he noted. “We came here a little later because we plan on staying and we’ve got a ride from here home.”
Mike Holmes was on hand to play some Irish tunes and standards. Holmes knew Afterburner’s owners after working together at the Indiana Air National Guard. Null said Holmes had been his boss in the past; on this evening, Null was Holme’s boss.
“I kind of like [this arrangement] better, so I can give him a little of what he used to give me — some of the heartache and trouble,” Holmes said with a laugh.
At the Copper Bar, just as No. 12 Richmond upset No. 5 Iowa, two Indiana State University students — senior Sarah Lecklider and sophomore Devan Carnahan — were enjoying their drinks.
“She just turned 21, so I’m celebrating with her,” Lecklider said of Carnahan. “We’re just going out on the road and seeing what’s along.”
Carnahan was more into the St. Patrick’s celebration than the basketball. “It’s a nice way to wear green, get out and get a drink. It’s our first day celebrating [my 21st birthday] together.”
Over at the Terre Haute Brewing Company, two friends who had been enjoying green beer since their college days were doing it again, admittedly well removed from those days.
We’ve just always wanted to have green beer together,” said Robin Harden. “It’s one of our things. Some bars do not have the green beer, so we definitely have to come to a bar that has it.”
Michel Starkey added, “You have to do it. It’s St. Patrick’s Day, so you have to drink green beer.”
They laughed while admitting they’re no longer up for bar-hopping on St. Paddy’s.
“We’re old people,” Harden shrugged.
“We used to be more fun,” Starkey said. “As we’ve gotten older, it’s changed. So now, we pick one and this is our year to be here.”
Sports bar Poplar Pub proved to be ideal for celebrating both St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness. There, green tablecloths and balloons proliferated — as did green T-shirts.
It’s the perfect place to be,” said Doug Sibley. “March Madness — that’s what I’m into. This is a perfect atmosphere — I’ve got my green beer.”
His companion, Linda Perry, said she was there “more for the St. Patrick’s Day stuff. I just think it’s fun.”
“At a sports bar, you have to come watch the basketball and have beer,” Sibley said. “But we celebrate St. Patrick’s, too — we have our green shirts on.”
They were watching the IU game. Sibley had IU triumphing in his bracket.
“I’m in Indiana, so I have to go with them,” he said. “They beat Illinois the other day and that put them in the bracket, so I’m gonna go with them.”
He admitted, though, “I’ve already lost two or three picks in my bracket.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.