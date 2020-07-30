Task force, troopers grab 20 pounds of meth

The Vigo County Drug Task Force and Indiana State Police today intercepted a package containing about 20 pounds of methamphetamine and made one arrest.

After intercepting the package, officers worked together to conduct a controlled delivery of the package, They arrested one man on charges including  dealing methamphetamine and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to a post on the Terre Haute Police Department's Facebook page and a tweet by departmental spokesman Sgt. Ryan Adamson.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

