Danny Tanoos, the former superintendent of the Vigo County School Corp., petitioned the Marion County Superior Court 30 on Nov. 7 to have his misdemeanor conviction for unlawful competitive bidding expunged from his record.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office had 30 business days to reply to the petition for expungement, but on Monday it sought — and was granted by the court on Tuesday — additional time to respond. That response is now due on or before Jan. 6, 2023.
Tanoos pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive bidding on Nov. 5, 2021. Three felony counts of bribery were dismissed. Tanoos served no jail or probation time.
The option to file for expungement became available one year after the sentence was delivered.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Expungement Office on Tuesday did not respond to a Tribune-Star request for comment.
Tanoos previously served 20 years as VCSC superintendent, through July 1, 2018. He continued to serve as the district's director of safety and security until his September arrest led to his termination on Oct. 8, 2018.
In December 2021, Hamilton Center named Tanoos a part-time contractor to consult in the company's safety and security department.
