Defense attorneys for former Vigo County schools superintendent Danny Tanoos have filed their final brief before the Indiana Court of Appeals regarding their mid-case challenge of bribery charges against the longtime educator.
Tanoos’ attorneys argue the three counts of bribery filed by Marion County prosecutors are faulty because they rely on an over-generalized theory of bribery and do not establish the crime as defined in Indiana law.
“Indiana precedent is clear: there must be a specific quid pro quo for there to be bribery,” defense attorney James Voyles wrote in his eight-page filing, which was filed Tuesday and posted Thursday. “For example, the state could permissibly charge a fact scenario of person X giving money to person Y in exchange for a contract vote for the next project. This is not that. That is not how this case is charged, and there is no evidence that any of these de minimis [minimal] gifts were made in exchange for any particular action.”
The defense contends the charges come up short in that they do not sufficiently define any official act on Tanoos’ part for which he could be said to have taken a gift.
Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony and two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony. He has maintained his innocence.
The charges filed in September 2018 Marion County allege Tanoos solicited and accepted items of value, including concert tickets and dinners from an Indianapolis-based employee of a vendor, Energy Systems Group, in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.
Dating back to 2000, court documents say, ESG did $42 million worth of business with the Vigo County School Corp. and made a profit of $11 million. During that time, ESG donated or expensed $100,000 or more to former Vigo schools superintendent Danny Tanoos or to VCSC, according to the prosecution.
With the filings now before the appellate court, a review and opinion could take 30 to 60 days or more. In the meantime, the case essentially remains on hold at the trial level.
Outside the criminal courts, the Vigo County School Corporation in September announced it is reviewing all of its spending with ESG and has authorized its attorneys to negotiate with ESG and, if necessary, pursue a lawsuit to recoup some of the money spent.
