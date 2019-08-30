Tanoos defense team files its appeal argument

The defense team for former Vigo County schools superintendent Danny Tanoos, who faces felony bribery charges, has filed its argument with the Indiana Court of Appeals.
In a brief filed Thursday, Tanoos’ attorneys argue the charges against the superintendent of more than 20 years are faulty in that they rely on an insufficient, generalized theory of bribery and do not actually establish the crime of bribery as defined in Indiana law.
They say Marion Superior Court Judge Lisa Borges erred in refusing to dismiss the bribery charges pending against Tanoos.
For instance, the defense attorneys say the decision in the Indiana case Wurster v. State demands the government establish a specific quid pro quo, or this for that, arrangement to charge bribery.
Also, they say, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in a case known as McDonnell v. U.S. means bribery statutes must not be read so broadly as to mean nearly anything offered a public official can be considered an inducement, nor anything the official is said to have done can be considered the “official act” in return.
The defense argues the charges against Tanoos fall short because the “facts as pled by the State do not constitute an offense.”
Tanoos, who faces three counts of bribery, maintains his innocence.
The charges filed in September 2018 allege Tanoos solicited and accepted items of value, including concert tickets and dinners from an Indianapolis-based employee of a vendor, Energy Systems Group, in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.
Judge Borges in late March denied Tanoos’ motion to dismiss, writing the state “tracks the language of the bribery statute under Indiana law. Additionally, the probable cause affidavit sets forth sufficient facts in support of each count to meet its burden under Indiana Code.”
Following the judge’s decision, the defense attorneys sought her leave for a mid-case appeal, which she granted, and the appellate court agreed to consider that appeal.
The Office of the Indiana Attorney General, which represents the state in the appeal, will now have a period to draft its reply.
In all, according to the state attorney general’s office, it likely will be late this year or early 2020 before the appeal is ruled upon. At that point, the unsuccessful party might seek to take the issue before the Indiana Supreme Court.
At the trial level, the case essentially remains on hold.
