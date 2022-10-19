Representatives of Next Step, a residential recovery community in the Farrington’s Grove neighborhood, say that “unfortunately,” the need for their services continues to grow.
They celebrated a groundbreaking Wednesday for a construction project that will enable the organization to expand services and help meet the demand for recovery services.
The $900,000 project involves a one-story, 4,500-square-foot addition on the property just south of Next Step, which is located at 619 Washington Ave.
The project, to be completed in late spring 2023, will add offices and multiple private meeting spaces for peer recovery, counseling and more services for clients in recovery.
Keymark Construction hosted the event.
“Today is the next step,” said Andy Smith, chief operations officer of Next Step Foundation. “It’s really a metaphor for the calling we have here and the work we do.”
He told those gathered, “On this piece of property … right where you are standing, lives are going to be changed.”
With the new therapy and group rooms, “Hope is going to be offered, healing is going to be experienced and redemption is going to become a reality,” Smith said.
The organization is taking an undeveloped parcel and making it better, he said. “We’re giving it eternal purpose.”
Next Step operates out of a former church building. The faith-based organization provides both residential programs and outpatient services.
The property where the addition will be built was given to Next Step by Thompson Thrift; the company then referred Keymark to serve as the construction company leading the project.
Next Step Executive Director Dana Simons, who was unable to attend the groundbreaking in person, said in a statement that the second building will enable staff to expand treatment options, hold private counseling sessions and accommodate the growing number of staff members.
Jacob Hellmann, Keymark president, once lived in Farrington’s Grove and says the addition will compliment the historic neighborhood and existing building.
“I still have a lot of roots in Farrington’s Grove and I have a passion for the neighborhood,” he said.
Another goal is to construct a quality building at an affordable price for the non-profit, he said.
The addition will be built using brick and limestone, and the roof line and window types also will complement the existing structure, Hellmann said.
It also will be set back from the street, with a back porch.
Mayor Duke Bennett noted the project had “a few bumps in the road” and required persistence.
Yet, the need is great for the services it provides, the mayor noted.
“Next Step continues to step up and do tremendous things and change lives,” Bennett said. “When it’s all said and done, everyone is going to look back and say this was the right thing to do at the right time.”
During his closing comments, Smith said, “We all are faces in the story of redemption. Today is more than the commissioning of a building or an annex. Today is the celebration of building lives.”
For more about the services provided by Next Step, visit their website at www.nextsteptoday.org/
