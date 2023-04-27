Construction crews are now working on the eighth floor of a 10-story, 125-room luxury hotel being built for the Terre Haute Casino Resort.
“The hotel is almost at a point of nearly placing in that last deck. The project is on schedule; [we are] still shooting for an end of the first quarter of 2024 opening,” said Mike Rich, vice president and general manager for Churchill Downs Inc.
“I think as we get toward the early- to mid-June time frame, we will be in a position to where the last beams are being raised on the actual project itself, then the attention turns inward to interior work of the property,” Rich said.
“If you were to go drive by the property right now, you can see that we are working on Floor 8 as they are laying the deck, and the windows are being are being put up on the lower floors. So, it is really taking shape and we are excited about it,” Rich said.
The top or 10th floor of the hotel will be a full-length lounge providing a 360-view.
Rich said the casino will also have space for small acts “like single guitars or duos, and we will have a small event center, but we won’t focus on really large entertainment acts. We will partner with groups like The Mill [an outdoor music venue along Prairieton Road] in town to be able to leverage what they bring to town and hopefully carry over those crowds to property.
“So it is great to have venues that already in town like The Mill and Hulman Center [at Indiana State University]” where the casino can partner with those venues for entertainment, Rich said.
Business outreach
In addition, Churchill Downs has been reaching out to local minority-owed, women-owned businesses and other small businesses.
On Wednesday, Churchill Downs — with the Indiana Small Business Development Center and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce — held a second casino procurement event at Indiana State University in the Scott College of Business.
Under its state casino license, Churchill Downs is required to have 25% of its services and supplier of goods come from among businesses that are minority-owned, female-owned, veteran-owned or owned by people with disabilities.
“It is certainly a requirement in the state of Indiana that the (gaming) regulators expect us to work with and purchase a certain amount of our product” from those businesses, Rich said.
“But even if we did not have that requirement, we would be doing something similar. So I think it is important to get into a community and work with businesses that could use a leg up and certainly we are going to be one the largest businesses in town in terms of our overall spend with vendors,” Rich said.
“Also we work with small businesses that are not women- or minority-owned … that want to be able to present their opportunities to be able to work with us,” Rich said.
Churchill Downs conducted its first casino procurement event in March. This week’s event had 50 minority-owned, woman-owned and other small businesses slated for 10 to 15 minute discussions.
The casino will need services such as landscaping, window cleaning and catering, as well as others.
“As we meet with the various vendors, I am looking to understand what their business is, how long they have been in business, and their capability of working with someone like ourselves and what they need from us,” Rich said.
Rich said the sessions explore “how do they help us, but at the same time how can we help them as they begin their journey in trying to work with us,” Rich said.
“I do expect that we will use a significant number of the vendors that we meet with from the March and April meetings to be vendors that work with us in the future,” Rich said.
Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber helped host the meetings that are a first introduction for many of the businesses to the casino management.
“One of the challenges has been the lack of certified minority-owned businesses and certified women-owned businesses,” Craig said.
“We have a lot, but they have not gone through that federal certification process. We have advisors from the Indiana Small Business Development Center on hand and have the information they need and can help them get through that (certification) process as well as get them connected with the casino.
“The certification is needed to do a lot of federal contracting, state contracting — really anything that involves the government … which can be really helpful in getting contracts” and getting in touch with businesses leaders, Craig said.
Small businesses can seek assistance with business development through the Indiana Small Business Development Center by calling 812-237-7676.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.