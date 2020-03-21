Take out: It's what's for dinner … and lunch and breakfast

Updated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Here is a list of restaurants that have made arrangements to keep serving carryout and delivery meals. It is not exhaustive, but it will be updated regularly. Any restaurant that would like to be added or changes its availability can email the Tribune-Star’s newsroom at newsalert@tribstar.com.
• • •
Azzip Pizza – carryout. Visit order.azzippizza.com to view the menu or to order online or call 812-814-3068.
Bar Bosco – carryout. Check out business Facebook and Instagram for menu updates and specials. To order call 812-917-3298, Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Bev's Restaurant – carryout and curbside service. Call 812-232-5131 between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Check out business Facebook for menu options.
Big Willy's Townhouse – 1724 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute, 812-814-4102. Carryout and curbside pickup. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. daily.
Buffalo Wild Wings — carryout and delivery via local delivery partners. Visit BWW's website or app for menu and delivery options. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Bush Family Restaurant — 932 Locust St, Terre Haute, 812-238-1148. Open for carryout and delivery.
The Butler's Pantry — Curbside pick-up and delivery. Order online for Meals-To-Go.
Cackleberries — 303 S. 7th St., Terre Haute, 812-232-0000. Open for carryout 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Charlie's Pub and Grub – CarHop service, carryout. CarHop will be available in the West lots – staff will wait on you in your vehicle. Order online or by calling 812-232-1886 for carryout. Check business Facebook for updated information.
Chavas Mexican Grill — Carryout and delivery. Open 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday. To order call 812-232-1625.
Chick-fil-A Terre Haute – Curbside pick-up and drive-thru. Guests are encouraged to use mobile ordering for curbside pickup.
Clabber Girl Bake Shop – carryout. Guests can call the bake shop at 812-478-7189 or come in to place an order from 9 a.m. 2 p.m. To view the menu visit clabbergirl.com.
Copper Bar – Curbside pick-up and carryout. Visit thecopperbar.com to view the menu. Call 812-238-0033 to place an order.
Cranky's – 2155 N 13th St., Terre Haute, 812-236-1877. Curbside or delivery.
Crossroads Cafe – carryout. Check out business Facebook for weekly menu specials. carryout will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests may place orders daily starting at 10 a.m. by calling 812-234-2232.
Culver's of Terre Haute – Curbside pick-up and drive-thru. Check out culvers.com and Facebook for menu options and updated information. Nurses receive a free value basket with ID through the end of March.
Dawgleg Restaurant and Bar at Idle Creek – Curbside pickup. View menu at idlecreek.com. Call 812-299-5353 ext 2 Monday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. for curb-side service.
Delish Cafe – carryout. Both locations Wabash, 812-877-0001, and N. 25th, 812-235-3500, are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Call ahead to place order. Free dessert with all carryout orders.
Fifi's Lunchbox – carryout and delivery. Visit fifislunchbox.com to view the menu or check business Facebook for information and specials. Call 812-460-1670 to order.
Gingersnaps Coffee and Cafe – Curbside pick-up, drive-thru and delivery. Visit business Facebook to view the menu and for hours of operation. Call 812-234-7627 to order ahead.
Grand Traverse Pie Company – carryout and delivery (orders over $50 with notice). Check out the menu at gtpie.com. You may order in the store, but calling ahead at 812-235-1582 is recommended. Hours are Monday through Friday 7a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
J. Ford's Black Angus – carryout. Visit jfordsblackangus.com to view the “To Go Only” menu. Call 812-235-5549 to place order.
Java Haute – carryout and drive-thru. Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Order ahead by calling 812-234-5282 or upon arrival. Follow on business Facebook or Instagram for updates.
Jimmy Johns – carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery. Wabash location will be open 10 a.m. to midnight, order online or by calling 812-234-9300. South location will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., order online or by calling 812-234-1300.
Little Bear Coffee Co – carryout and drive-thru. Check out business Facebook for daily specials. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Order on the spot or call ahead at 812-917-2268.
MCL Restaurant & Bakery – Open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for carryout. For curbside delivery call 812-232-5548. For home or business delivery via doordash visit mclhomemade.com.
McAlister's Deli – carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery (orders over $50 to businesses, non-residential). Order in-store or online between 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Meadows Cafe – carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery. Check out business Facebook for menu options. Call ahead at 812-917-4720 to place an order between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monical's Pizza – Curbside pick-up and delivery. Call 812 -877-2959 or order online for Sycamore Terrace location. Call 812-235-4700 or order online for Towne South Center. Operating on normal business hours.
Olive Garden — Carry out and curbside service available. Visit olivegarden.com for menu and ordering options or call 812-235-5177 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Oy Vey Jewish Barkery and Delicatessen — Curbside and delivery. Call in order at 812-229-6855. Menu on DoorDash and Google.
Panda Garden — Riverside Plaza Shopping Center, 3540 S US 41, Terre Haute, 812-235-0515. Open for carryout.
Piloni's Italian Restaurant — Curbside and delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash. Call restaurant at 812-466-4744 for options. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pizza Gallery — Open for carryout. 630 E. Davis 812-238-2388; 6710 Wabash 812-877-0846; Clay City 812-939-2648
Popeyes – carryout, delivery and drive-thru. Order ahead for carryout and delivery by visiting popeyes.com. Open daily, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Qdoba – Curbside pick-up and carryout. Order online, the Qdoba App, in the store or by calling 812-234-3622. Catering for large groups is available with delivery.
Rick's Smokehouse – carryout. Visit rickssmokehouse.com to view the menu and call 812-235-8335 to place order.
Roly Poly – carryout and free delivery. Order at order.rolypoly.com for rapid pick-up and delivery. Guests may also call 812-478-7659 to place orders. Operating normal hours, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Royal Mandarin – All locations (The Meadows, Southland Shopping Center, Lafayette Avenue) open normal hours for carryout or delivery.
Ruby Tuesday – open from noon to 8 p.m. daily with 25% off on pick-up orders or free delivery through Door Dash and Gruhub. Call 812-238-5200.
Saratoga Restaurant – carryout and delivery. Call 812-234-1161 between 10:30am to 1:30pm to order.
Sonka Irish Pub – 1366 Wabash Ave, 812-234-8802. Curbside pickup on full menu Monday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call to place order and bartender will give further instructions.
The Sycamore Winery – carryout and curbside pick-up. Stop by Wednesday through Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. at either location for carryout or call 812-281-2187, HWY 63 location, or 812-235-1145, The Ohio Building-downtown location, to curbside pick-up.
Taco Casita – 2001 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, (812) 232-4439. Open for carryout.
Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine — Carryout and delivery via Uber Eats and DoorDash. Observing normal operating hours.
Texas Roadhouse – carryout and curbside pick-up. Order online or by calling 812-234-3378 between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
TGI Fridays — carryout, curbside and delivery via Uber Eats, DoorDash or GrubHub. Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday though Saturday.
Tiers of Elegance – Curbside pick-up and delivery. Free delivery with a $20 minimum purchase. Order online or call 812-234-6470 for pickup or delivery.
WaterTower Estates Winery – Curbside pick-up and carryout. Visit business Facebook page to stay updated or call 812-233-4390 to place order. 1921 Boutique will be remain open for shopping. Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.
White Castle – carryout, delivery and drive-thru. To view the menu and to order online visit order.whitecastle.com.
Wings Etc, north side – Open daily for carryout and delivery.
Wise Pies – carryout and delivery via DoorDash. View the menu at wisepies.com and call 812-917-4656 to order.
365 Bar & Grill – Curbside pick-up and carryout. Visit business Facebook for current specials. Call 812-917-2362 in advance to order. Credit card only – must have card & ID present at pickup.
5th Street Nutrition & Crossroads Nutrition – carryout. Open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check the 5th Street and Crossroads Facebook page for updated information.
7th & Elm Bar and Grille – carryout and delivery via GrubHub. Call 8122-34-7356 for current menu specials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.