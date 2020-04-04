Take care of your mental health

Tips from Hamilton Center

Below is some guidance from Hamilton Center to help people gain some control and feel better in this uncertain time.

• Stay informed using reliable resources like and cdc.gov/coronavirus/ and in.gov/coronavirus/

• Be honest when discussing the issue with others, especially your doctor.

• Use age-appropriate responses/explanations in communication.

• Limit consumption of news and social media with young children or those who are overwhelmed with information.

• Practice and promote safe and effective hand washing, good hygiene, and cleanliness in high traffic areas.

• Stay home when you or anyone in your household is sick or experiencing symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath.

• Get carry out/delivery from your favorite restaurant.

• Use the time to connect with children and families – think fun!

• Do things that help relax you and promote mental wellness: yoga, meditation, reading a good book, etc.

• Stay active — run, walk, hike, exercise.

• Check on family, friends, and particularly those in isolation.

• If you are experiencing significant emotional distress, reach out to family, friends, or a mental health professional.