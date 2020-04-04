Take care of your mental health

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many — if not most — Americans are struggling with at least some degree of uncertainty, fear or feelings of isolation.
People worry about getting sick or infecting others; paying bills and meeting basic needs if they are unemployed. They worry about taking care of, and helping educate children, now out of school. And those with loved ones in nursing homes or assisted living can’t visit them in person.
Everyday life has changed, radically, and the country’s collective mental health may be suffering like never before, experts say.
“People are struggling. In a sense, we’ve lost control of what’s happening,” said Myra Wilkey, chief executive officer of Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.
“Some are grieving for what their life was like before the pandemic. Many have loved ones that are on the ‘front lines’ with no end in sight. Those workers are reporting increases in anxiety, sheer exhaustion and burnout,” Wilkey said.
Patients that were already sick or terminally ill are dying by themselves or they are in critical care without the support of family by their side.
It’s expected that people with no mental illness diagnosis will deal with major depression and anxiety after the COVID-19 crisis is over, Wilkey said.
“It’s important that our legislators open funding streams for mental health prevention and treatment. Now more than ever it’s important that people mind their mental health.”
Keep your distance, but stay social
Mike Urban, a clinical psychologist with Murphy, Urban and Associates, prefers the term physical distancing to social distancing.
“When confronted with such enormous stress, we must rely on others for support,” he said. Physical distancing emphasizes the need to keep 6 to 10 feet apart and restrict activity outside of the home.
Limit your sphere, but stay social, in more creative ways, he says. He suggests reaching out to friends via FaceTime, Zoom, Snapchat “or even yelling across the alley to connect.”
Urban said the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented times that can lead to considerable distress.
He offers the following advice: Focus on that which you can control. Take breaks from all forms of media. Return to normal habits at home that comply with CDC guidelines, such as mowing the yard, planting a garden or taking a walk. Also, exercise, maintain good nutrition and get enough sleep.
“We also encourage folks to find ways to ground themselves in all that is/was good in their lives. The ability to preserve our ‘gratitude’ is vital and will be the beacon of hope that reassures us that we can and will persevere — even if some aspects of our lives may be changed forever.”
Murphy, Urban and Associates, which provides psychological services, is now using HIPAA compliant telehealth in response to concerns over COVID-19.
24-hour crisis line
Hamilton Center is experiencing an increase in request for services, both from existing clients and those seeking help. “Many individuals are experiencing increased anxiety and stress related to COVID-19,” said Mark Collins, Hamilton Center’s chief clinical officer.
The behavioral health service offers a 24-hour crisis line that people can call if they need help; the number is 1-800-742-0787.
“Those struggling should reach out to family or friends for support,” Collins said. “It can also mean reaching out to a professional if they require that level of assistance.”
For those with existing mental health disorders, the pandemic may heighten their symptoms, especially with the increased social isolation. Hamilton Center has increased outreach by providing daily contact to ensure all those clients’ essential needs are being met, he said.
But even those who don’t normally experience mental health issues may be suffering.
During times of increased isolation, it is important to have healthy ways to cope with the increased stress, anxiety and fear, Collins said.
Poor coping strategies can lead to increases in alcohol and substance abuse along with the potential for increased domestic violence. It could also result in family conflicts, relationship conflicts, difficulty with fulfilling obligations and even the potential for loss of employment, he said.
For those needing help, the center is providing services through telecommunication, which reduces wait times and the need for individuals to travel for their appointments.
Because of COVID-19, it is restricting face-to-face contact.
“Hamilton Center has moved to almost all services being provided via tele-health or telecommunications such as phone or Zoom,” Collins said. Some services must occur face-to-face, but the center has procedures and precautions in place to minimize risks.
“It is vital that individuals who may be struggling reach out for help. Family and friends who recognize someone struggling should talk to them about their concerns, offer support and assist in getting connected with professional providers if necessary,” Collins said. “We are all in this together, and hopefully by working together we will come through this current health emergency a stronger community, country and world.”
‘It can be overwhelming’
It was a call Alice Jordan-Miles won’t soon forget.
She is director of Purdue University-Fort Wayne’s Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute, and recently participated in a PBS program on COVID-19. It involved a panel discussion and an interview, but part of the time, she spent taking hotline calls from citizens with questions or concerns about the pandemic.
She received one call from an elderly woman “who just thanked me for answering the call. It had been a whole nine days since she had talked to another human being,” Jordan-Miles said.
The woman received Meals on Wheels, “but even those individuals were dropping the meals off at the door. They don’t stick around to talk,” she said.
It was one more example of COVID-19’s impact.
Jordan-Miles, chairwoman of the Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition, receives about 20-25 emails and calls each day from people and groups searching for resources. “There are more people now paying attention to their mental health than ever before,” she said.
The CDC website is an excellent resource, she said. Another site she strongly recommends is lookupindiana.org, which she describes as “one of the best” and user-friendly. It has pages dedicated to parents, educators and youth “on helping them get through this time.”
She’s been informed the national crisis text line has seen a significant increase in volume, with numbers up between 47%-116% depending on the day. About one in five texters mention the coronavirus specifically, and anxiety is the top issue right now, she said.
Jordan-Miles personally can relate to the challenges everyone is facing. She is now working from home, and two daughters are home as well, including one in college and one who graduated and also is now working from home. In addition, the household includes her grand-daughters, ages 8 and 11, who are doing their e-learning.
And that’s not to mention a dog, “who thinks that my entire purpose of getting up each day is to play ball and take him for a walk.”
Everyone is affected by the pandemic in some way, as well as the uncertainty it’s brought.
“It can be very overwhelming,” she said.
Focus, connect, exercise
People need to stay focused on what they can control and stick to a daily routine that’s as normal as possible, she said. They should take breaks from coronavirus information and media consumption.
“Things are not getting better now ... and the next few weeks will be really rough,” she said. “That in itself is an anxiety booster.
People may not be able to go to the gym, but they still need to find ways to exercise and move, whether to walk in the house, around the house or use Just Dance on Wii. “Get that blood flowing,” she said.
It’s also important to stay connected, especially for younger people, with the many online platforms available, including FaceTime and Zoom.
One positive is that people are speaking more freely about what they are going through and how they are feeling. More people are reaching out for help, and it’s more socially acceptable to ask for help. Jordan-Miles hopes that is one lasting legacy of the COVID-19 nightmare.
