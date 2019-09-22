Be-N-Ag Family Farm in southeast Vigo County hosted a Taiwanese agricultural trade delegation on Sunday for a tour of the farm’s operation.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, and U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh, joined members of the Be-N-Ag operation to give the delegation a first-hand look at how the Indiana agricultural industry operates.
“It’s great to have the Taiwanese delegation come to Vigo County. This is a continuation of a relationship that started this summer when I went to Taiwan on a trade delegation. It’s great to have them ... look at a large farm here in the district and to look at some of the products,” Ford said.
The delegation was given an up-close look at how the machinery harvests the fields of corn and soybeans.
“I think the farm tour went really well today. I think the delegation enjoyed it," Ford said. "I think the sheer size and magnitude of this farm was awe-inspiring to them.”
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will join Ford today in the Indiana Senate Chambers, where the delegation will be signing an agreement with the Soybean Alliance of the State of Indiana to make a large purchase of Indiana soybeans.
“Anytime we can expand our marketplace for our products, it’s a very positive thing. I’m hopeful that the Taiwanese will look at this farm and look at the quality of our products here and if, as a country, they want to purchase more soybeans or agricultural products that’s always a positive thing," Bucshon said.
Junne-Jih Chen was one member of the Taiwanese delegation that got to tour Be-N-Ag farm.
“In Taiwan, our agricultural system is small scale, but in the United States, it’s much larger. We not only hope to purchase agriculture products but to learn and expand our own knowledge. We’ve learned a lot this morning on the tour," he said.
He was optimistic about the relationship between the country and local farmers going forward.
Brad Burbrink, who operates Be-N-Ag with his family, said he appreciated the chance to meet a potential buyer face-to-face and thought the tour was beneficial.
“They got to see the soybeans in the field so they got an idea of what they’re going to get on that cargo ship that shows up in their bay. They were excited to learn about our operation and see things on the farm, and I think it was very positive," Burbrink said.
